5 best Kris Jenner fashion moments of all time

Kris Jenner has a big role in the success of her daughters and herself, and with her lead, they have established themselves as savvy businesswomen and fashion trendsetters. With more than a few family members owning fashion and beauty lines worth millions of dollars, Mrs. Jenner is a smart woman herself.

When you think of Kris Jenner, many things come to mind: style, tenacity, and hard work. Of course, one would have to be hardworking to amass the kind of influence she has. She may be many things, but one has to admit that the matriarch of the Kardashian dynasty has established herself as a fashion icon in Hollywood because if there's anything Kris is going to do, it's to show up in style.

From glittering gowns to sharply tailored suits and stunning coats to chic monochrome ensembles and low-cut gowns and dresses, we can all agree that the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has served us looks throughout the years.

Here are some of Kris Jenner's Iconic looks of all time:

1. The white pantsuit of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kris Jenner at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Image via Getty)

We all know that the Kardashian matriarch likes to keep things casual and chic, but she still surprised her fans with the all-white pantsuit ensemble.

The white double-breasted blazers and matching wide-leg pants contrasted elegantly with the fashion show's pink carpet and made her stand out. The small white clutch, white pointy-toed shoes, and her signature shades complemented the look beautifully.

2. The statement black suit with jeweled shoulders

Mrs. Jenner at the People’s Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

Mrs. Jenner says her favorite color is black, which proves true when she slays every black outfit she wears. Her look at the E People's Choice Awards 2019 was no exception.

The dark-tailored Alexander Mcqueen masterpiece also shone against the event's red carpet. She complemented the look with simple diamond earrings because the intricate embroidery on the suit made her glittery and glamorous.

3. The smashing red outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Kris Jenner at the Milan Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

The reality TV star was gorgeous in the front row of the Fendi show at the Milan Fashion Week in 2018.

Kris Jenner commanded attention in a red coat with fur-lined sleeves, red boots, and a glossy red bag. Her signature hairstyle and brown-tinted glasses balanced out the look and gave her a cool aesthetic.

4. The long grey coat and knee-high boots

Kris Jenner in Paris ( Image via Getty)

The momager kept up with the fashion spirit in Paris, where she looked every bit of the glamorous momager she is.

She showed up in a floor-length grey coat, black skintight, and knee-high boots. The perfectly layered look was paired with bold black chokers and dark shades.

What a fashionable woman!

5. Her platinum blonde look for the 2019 Met Gala

Kris Jenner at the Met Gala ( Image via Getty)

Mrs. Jenner made it clear that you could never predict her next move with the bold blonde look she sported for the acclaimed event. She dazzled on the red carpet with an asymmetrical blunt cut bob, a giant opera coat reminiscent of angel wings, designed by Tommy Hilfiger and inspired by David Bowe.

The cool jumpsuit with the elegant star-shaped brooch that she had under the coat, the bold and colorful makeup, and of course, that blonde hair was put together to transform her into a version never seen before.

We have Kylie Jenner to thank for suggesting that her mom switch up her hairstyle to something more daring.

It has been established that Kris Jenner will never be caught slacking when it comes to fashion. The momager always looks chic and put together, whether it be to a late lunch with one of her kids, a product launch, a red carpet event, or a quiet dinner with family.