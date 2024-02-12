5 Best Loewe sneaker colorways of all time

Y2K fashion is back in trend and Loewe sneakers have become wardrobe staples for new-generation sneakers enthusiasts who appreciate retro fashion and vintage aesthetics. Inspired by sneakers from the 1970s, these stylish low-top sneakers are well-recognized for their exquisite designs that incorporate "old-school" with modern elements.

Loewe sneakers are a unique blend of smooth suede fabrics, sleek leather materials, and iconic anagram detailing— the "L" monogram motif that has become a distinctive symbolic representation of the brand's artfulness.

The Loewe brand's sustainable ethic practices and rich color palettes have placed it on the world map.

Celebrities like Mary Kate Olsen, Blake Lively, Laura Dern, and Emma Roberts are often spotted with unique color combos, emphasizing the brand's flair for creative silhouettes.

The men's Flow Runner, and 4 other best Loewe sneaker colorways of all time

1. The Flow Runner Nylon and Suede

The Flow Runner Nylon and Suede (Image via Loewe)

These pair of low-cut sneakers are made from a combination of a whitish nylon material, coupled with a suede fabric dressed in pink hue. More highlights of white hue can be seen on the laces, offering an adjustable and perfect fit.

Also, the greenish and brownish accentuations feature the "L" monogram detailing embossed on the side in a green hue, as well as the roughly designed rubber outsole that runs from the back of the shoes to the toe bumper.

These women's sneakers are priced at 858 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Ballet Runner in Nylon and Calfskin women's shoes

The Ballet Runner in Nylon and Calfskin women's shoes (Image via Loewe)

These Loewe sneakers come with an upper dressed in a blend of nylon and calfskin material, in white and grey hues, respectively. In contrast to the neutral-toned colored fabrics, a reddish accentuation is seen on the side of the sneakers, as well as bluish highlights embossed on the midsole, heel tab, and tongue of the kicks.

Additionally, the sneakers feature a multi-directional lugged gum rubber outsole, in a brown hue, complementing the colorway, meanwhile providing stability and traction control.

These retro-inspired sneakers are priced at 643 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. The men's Flow Runner sneakers

The men's Flow Runner sneakers (Image via Loewe)

These Loewe sneakers from the Flow series feature black-colored nylon and suede materials that envelope the upper of the kicks, meanwhile serving as the background for the whitish detailings on the side, laces, midsole, heel tab, and lining to stand out.

Also, the rubber outsole in a spiked design, constructed from slightly below the heel tab to the toebox, is featured in a brown hue.

These men-exclusive sneakers are priced at 858 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Ballet in Nylon and Leather shoes

The Ballet in Nylon and Leather shoes (Image via Loewe)

These athletic-built shoes feature a two-toned upper, built from white nylon material, likewise, a grey-toned lightweight leather fabric, constructed in an overlayed design, with the "L" detailing infused on the side of the sneakers in white hue.

Additionally, the laces are dressed in a beige hue, complementing the two-toned colored base, while the lugged gum outsole, comes in a brown colorway.

These Loewe sneakers are priced at 643 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. Runner in Nylon and Suede low-top sneakers

The Runner in Nylon and Suede low-top sneakers (Image via Loewe)

These running shoes are made from a combo of nylon fabric, in white hue, and a deep brown colored leather material, with splashes of yellow on the laces and both sides of the sneakers.

Also, more highlights of a brown hue is seen on the insole, detailed by the brand name, as well as the spiked rubber outsole.

These Loewe sneakers are priced at 800 US dollars on the brand website.

Loewe sneakers are trending now for good reason. These gorgeous colorways are available for sale on the brand’s website.

