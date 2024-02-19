5 best moments from BAFTA 2024

The BAFTAs this year were a rollercoaster ride. The 77th British Film and Television Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on the 18th of February, 2024. The awards honoring national and international films of 2023 are one of the most anticipated awards season ceremonies.

Hosted by actor David Tennant, the ceremony has resulted in mixed reactions from the audience. While Oppenheimer and Poor Things won big, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon was snubbed.

Oppenheimer bagged awards for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), Best Editing (Jennifer Lame), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson). Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things won Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Make-up & Hair, and Best Special Visual Effects categories.

But the awards were more than that. 5 moments of this year's BAFTAs that stole our hearts are listed below.

5 moments that had us in a chokehold during the 77th BAFTAs

1) Rober Downing Jr.'s acceptance speech

Robert Downing Jr. bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor and won our hearts with his acceptance speech. Sprinkled with humor, his speech was exactly what we know the actor for, his unending charisma. He chose to highlight the most important parts of his life in 30 seconds. He mentioned Peter O'Toole, Richard Attenborough, and Anthony Hopkins as people who were an integral part of his growth as an actor. He also talked about Tony Stark, a character in the MCU that he has played for about 12 years, finally coming to "that dude" Christopher Nolan who gave him the role that bagged him the award. Robert Downing Jr. finished his speech by thanking his "alpha and omega", Susan Downey.

2) The biggest standing ovation was received by none other than Michael J. Fox

The room erupted with applause when Michael J. Fox appeared on stage. The retired actor and activist was wheeled in by David Tennant to present the award for Best Film. He then proceeded to stand at the foot of the podium to give the award to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. While reading out the nominees, he quipped,

"Movies can change your day, they can change your outlook. Sometimes they can even change your life.”

3) The moment between Prince William and David Beckham

The Prince Of Wales Attends The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards (image via Getty)

Prince William has been serving as the president of the body since 2010. This year he attended solo as The Princess of Wales and his wife Katherine is recovering from surgery. Prince was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham and Australian actress Cate Blanchette.

4) SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR PERFORMS ‘MURDER ON THE DANCE FLOOR’

The 2001 smash hit was performed by Sophie Ellis Bextor at the ceremony to much appreciation from the audience. The son was featured in Emerald Fennell’s BAFTA-nominated film Saltburn. The singer performed in a peplum dress with a deep neckline while surrounded by dancers. The song seemed to set the mood for the joyous occasion.

5) A touching In Memoriam section

Matthew Perry in a still from Friends (image via Warner Bros. Television)

The BAFTAs this year held a beautiful memorial for the people of film and television who we lost last year. The tribute was set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's ‘Time After Time’ and was performed by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. Unfortunately, the BAFTAs received backlash for not including Friends star Matthew Perry in the segment. The television icon passed away last year in October due to the "acute effects of ketamine".

BAFTA responded “I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered at our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.” via a statement in X.

The BAFTA every year is a celebration of the unending talent in the business of film and television and one that is eagerly awaited by all.