5 best upcoming New Balance sneakers of November 2023

New Balance sneakers have reigned supreme this year, with no sign of their popularity ending anytime soon. Everyone, including Hailey Bieber, Tom Holland, Taylor Swift, and other stylish celebs, is sporting the NB sneakers. According to renowned retailers such as Stock X, New Balance sales have skyrocketed by 100%, thanks to the Uber-popular silhouettes like the 550, 2002R, and the 530.

Some have attributed the brand's reign to the retro style trend as the 'dad shoe' silhouette of New Balance shoes pairs up perfectly with flared pants and other GenZ fashion styles. Whatever the case may be, the fact remains that New Balance sneakers are causing quite a stir.

Are you looking for New Balance sneakers to buy in November? Below is a carefully curated list of New Balance sneakers set to be released in November.

5 best New Balance sneakers releasing in November

1. The 550 sneakers

The 550 sneakers (Image via ALD)

This latest interpretation is a collaboration with Aime Leon Dore. This uber-popular 550 replaces the silhouette's standard white leather makeup for a casual touch. The sneakers look impressive in their cream, green, and gray colorway.

Aime Leon Dore's signature can be seen on the tongue and heel. Hairy suede overlays and a two-tone midsole further characterize the pairs. The shoes were released on November 3, 2023, and sell for 129.99 US Dollars on the brands' websites.

2. The 650 R sneakers

The 650 R sneakers (Image via ALD)

The New York-based lifestyle brand Aime Leon Dore, has collaborated once again with NB on a new iteration of the 650 silhouette. The new design pays homage to the Mulberry Classic Hoops Tournament held on June 10, 2023.

The sneakers are dressed in a white leather upper accented by black, baby blue, green, and a gum rubber outsole. An open mesh unit is placed on the ankle collar, on the tongue, and on the "N" branding.

These kicks were released on November 3, 2023, and sell for 164.99 US Dollars.

3. The 576 Pack sneakers

The 576 Pack sneakers (Image via The Apartment)

The Japanese fashion label The Apartment has teamed up with NB to create a remix of the 576 silhouette, marking yet another partnership with the popular brand. The shoes are bathed in green and white hue, reminiscent of the colors adored by the inhabitants of New York.

The shoes are set to drop on November 4, 2023, although the price is yet to be revealed.

4. The 9060 "Fire Sign" sneakers

The 9060 "Fire Sign" sneakers (Image via DTLR)

Everyone wants a piece of New Balance, and the collaborations continue to roll in. This time around, the renowned retailer DTLR has partnered with NB to create a special edition of the 9060 in a "Fire Sign" colorway.

The sneakers are dressed in red, yellow, and orange hues reminiscent of flames. Black details are sprinkled around the shoes to create an artful contrast. Another highlight of the shoes' features is the reflective units on the shoe rear and the "N" logo.

These eye-catching pair are set to drop on November 17 at a price of 180 US Dollars.

5. 1906 R Protection "Pack Metallic Silver"

The1906 R Protection "Pack Metallic Silver" (Image via New Balance)

The popular brand is set to release more colorways of the bestselling 1906 R. As the name implies, this color remix is dressed in a stunning metallic silver colorway accentuated by the artful combination of mesh and leather.

This colorway of the popular design takes a page from its predecessors as unfinished and uncut styles are evident throughout the upper area. The waist of the shoes is adorned by the signature "N" logos, which are also integrated into the lock system. The 1906 D branding also graces the sides, while a cushy EVA midsole sits atop a rubber outsole.

These impressive sneakers are set to drop on November 18, 2023, for a price of 180 US Dollars.

These are the best NB sneakers that hit shelves in November 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on these hot drops.