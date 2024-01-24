5 Best white Air Jordan sneakers for women

White Air Jordan sneakers are becoming increasingly popular among female sneakerheads and the reasons aren't far-fetched. White sneakers have universal appeal because of their versatile nature and aesthetically pleasing silhouette.

Air Jordans, on the other hand, have some of the best sneaker silhouettes in existence. When choosing colorways of the beloved silhouettes, the choice might always boil down to white Air Jordan sneakers.

The basketball-inspired sneakers collection, Air Jordan, has built a name for itself within and across the world of sports. It is mainly because of their advanced cushioning technology that's incorporated into the design of the sneakers, making them wardrobe staples for athletes and sneakers aficionados.

Over the years, the Air Jordan series has birthed lineups of white sneakers for women, including the Jordan 23 running shoes, the 1 low "triple white" sneakers, and others that have become pop culture sensations.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best white Air Jordan sneakers for women.

Best white Air Jordan sneakers for women

1. The Air Jordan 23 running shoes

The Air Jordan 23 running shoes (Image via eBay)

These low-cut sneakers are dressed in a white leather material, paired with matching laces and midsole, serving as the base for the splashes of red hue visible on the sole, tongue, and lining to stand out.

The foam footbed provides extra cushioning that helps with pressure reduction, while the padded collar and heel tab also provide ankle support.

These running shoes are priced at $33 on eBay.

2. The Air Jordan 1 Mid-white University Red sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 Mid-white University Red sneakers (Image via eBay)

These high-tops come in an overlayed design that features an upper crafted from a leather fabric, in a white hue, highlighted by the red hue on the brand's logo embossed on the side, and tongue.

The sneakers also feature white laces that assist with an adjustable fit, alongside perforated detailing at the toebox. Also, the chunky rubber outsole, in an off-white hue, complements the color scheme of the upper and ensures stability and traction control.

These women's sneakers are priced at $41 on eBay.

3. The Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" women's sneakers

The Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" women's sneakers (Image via StockX)

These 2022 iterations of the OG 1 low series feature a white leather material constructed at the upper, detailed by the paneled stitches and perforated detailing at the toe bumper. Also, greyish accents can be seen on the lugged outsole, the tongue, and the lining that runs from the inner to the heel tab and collar. The Nike logo is embossed on both sides of the sneakers.

These white Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $75 on StockX.

4. The Jordan 1 Elevate Low "White Neutral Grey" sneakers

The Jordan 1 Elevate Low "White Neutral Grey" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These vintage-inspired kicks are designed from a whitish leather fabric that dresses the upper, accentuated by the greyish detailing on the swoosh logo, counter-heel, and outsole.

The sneakers also feature subtle detailing like stitchings across the upper, and the perforations at the front, while the high-rise platform rubber midsole helps in maintaining balance and impact absorption.

These retro-inspired sneakers are priced at $77 on StockX.

5. The OG "UNC" women's sneakers

The OG "UNC" women's sneakers (Image via StockX)

These 90s-inspired sneakers feature an upper built from a leather material, in a white hue, with dots detailing embedded on the sides of the sneakers. Blue highlights can be seen on the lining, and outsole, contrasting against the white color way of the outer.

Additionally, a motif of a basketballer dunking, in a black hue, is seen on the midsole, on the tongue, and back of the shoes. The sneakers were also incorporated with a cushioned midsole that offers comfort to the feet, alongside the non-slip outsole that provides grip control.

These white Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $54 on StockX.

White Air Jordan sneakers are recognized as some of the most coveted color palettes from the franchise, due to the level of versatility and elegance that they exude. The above-mentioned are sure to make fashion statements wherever they go.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here