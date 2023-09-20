5 Celebrities Who Made A Fashion Statement At The Burberry SS24 London Fashion Week Show

The Burberry SS24 fashion show was one of the most anticipated shows of the London Fashion Week 2023. The iconic British fashion brand has maintained a firm hold on fashion, and its trademarked designs have made the show a must-see at every London Fashion event. We can all agree that Daniel Lee, the creative director of the Spring-Summer collection show, really outdid himself with his creations that paid homage to the iconic Burberry trench coat.

This year was no exception as stars trooped to Highbury Fields in North London to partake in the fashion show. The venue, just like last year, was dressed in a green theme that gave the event an earthy and natural aesthetic. The runway for this year was star-studded, as celebrities including Adwoa Aboah, Leomie Anderson, Liberty Ross, Neelam Gill, and Jean Campbell, could be seen strutting down the runway in Burberry's designs.

The attendees, which included global stars like Wizkid, Burnaboy, Sonam Kapoor, Skepta, Joel Edgerton, and Christine Centenera were not left out of the fun as they were decked in fabulous outfits exuding the luxury the brand is known for. From the famous Burberry trenchcoat to checked dresses and from leather ensembles to the popular fur-lined sandals, the attendees dished outlooks that fashionistas all over the world are sure to emulate.

5 Celebrities who served looks at the Burberry SS24 Fashion Show

Celebrities from all walks of life were strongly represented at the event, including actors, models, musicians, sports figures, and socialites who attended to honor their favorite brand.

The Legendary fashion show was filled with stunning fashion pieces, both on and off the runway, and here are some of the celebrities that won hearts with their looks:

1. Kylie Minogue

The record-breaking Australian singer dazzled the crowd at Burberry, not only with her musical performance but with her gorgeous outfit. The singer exuded charm and poise in a green leather coat from the brand, cinched at the waist. Kylie Minogue boldly paired the look with the purple fur-lined shoes from the host brand's 2023 collection, and she looked fabulous, to say the least.

2. Jodie Comer

The 30-year-old English actress opted for a transitional look to the fashion show —and she nailed it. Jodie wore a strapless, reimagined tartan dress from the brand and artfully paired it with black riding boots.

3. Rosie Huntington Whitely

The model attended the Burberry show with her actor husband, Jason Statham in a classic trench coat from the brand with a cinched waist. She took the look to a whole new level with one of the shoes from the brand's Autumn 2023 collection—the rose-adorned yellow slippers shoes.

The shoes are fast becoming a favorite among female celebrities as Rosie wasn't the only face with the fur-lined design. The big glasses were the ideal finishing touch.

4. Tems

The Essence singer made an appearance at Burberry's SS24 show in wide-legged high-waisted leather pants and a scoop-neck tank top. Tems threw on a long purple fur coat over the outfit to create that chic look.

Her deep purple Burberry shearling step rose sandals and matching purse really made her outfit pop. The Academy Award nominee accessorized with plain jewelry and dark sunglasses.

5. Jourdan Dunn

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn looked stunning at the fashion show in an eye-catching plum tartan outfit from the brand. Her matching purple tights and exaggerated fur-lined shoes made her a sight to behold.

Her elegantly put-together outfit embodied the luxury that the brand is known for.

The star-studded event was full of glitz and glamour, with celebrities from all works of life in attendance, not just to celebrate Daniel Lee's incredible talent but to share their personal styles with fans and Paparazzi.