5 Cheapest Nike Dunks Available in 2023

Since the introduction of Nike, the sneakers have grown in popularity and demand with all classes of people, from fashion influencers to athletes and streetwear enthusiasts rocking the latest designs.

The sneakers were created by Peter Moore to compete with Adidas and Converse-designed basketball shoes on the international shoe market. The sneakers have become everyone's favorite because of their versatility and superior cushioning and build.

A common misconception among people who are new to sneaker culture is that the swoosh dunks are ridiculously expensive and are not for the average sneakerhead. This opinion is supported by the fact that celebrities such as Travis Scott, the late Virgil Abloh, and other brands have collaborated to create their own limited-edition versions of the Dunks, thereby creating immense demand and elevated resale prices. Despite this, there still exist some cheap dunks on the official website.

Cheapest Nike Dunks That Everyone Can Afford

Here is a list of Nike Dunk Sneakers available for under $200:

1. Pink Dunk Low Premium MF

It has already been established that pink is the color of the year. With the barbie-core trend still going strong, these pink sneakers would be an excellent addition to the female sneakerhead's wardrobe.

These trainers have a vibrant pink upper that is complemented by a pink outsole and a skillfully drawn white midsole. Pink embroidery adorns the mudguard. The little perforations on the toebox add to their feminine appeal. The swoosh is also bathed in pink.

A closer look at the Dunk Low Premium MF (Image via Nike)

The dunk lows sell for $120 on the official website.

2. The Dunk High Retro

With the retro trend back in full force, these classic black and white sneakers would be the ultimate statement piece. The shoes are available for both men and women. Like the Dunk Low Premium, the outsoles are black, with the insole designed in white. The swoosh design is carved in black, making the different colors contrast beautifully against the shoe frame. The elevated heel adds to the stylish appeal.

The Dunk High Retro sells for $125 on the website.

A closer look at the Dunk High Retro (Image via Nike)

3. The Dunk Low Retro

This classic, like its high-top counterpart, is an instant hit among sneakerheads with its simple and cool design. The outsole and the swoosh are in blue, leaving the rest of the sneakers in simple white. The swoosh logo can be seen in blue on the tongue. The insole has a Nike design all over it and presents a beautiful surprise when you peek inside the shoes.

They are sold for $110.

The Dunk Low Retro ( Image via Nike)

4. The Dunk Low Premium

These shoes come in a distinct blue color and have a gorgeous aesthetic. The artful blue whorls on the body give the shoes a futuristic look. The swoosh stands out in delicate embroidery and contrasts beautifully against the sharp patterns on the waist of the shoes. The outsoles are bathed in blue, leaving the insoles in stunning white. They are available for $120 on the website.

A closer look at the Dunk Low premium ( Image via Nike)

5. The Dunk Low in Yellow Colorway

These two-tone sneakers are made of premium leather with a yellow hue contrasting against the white base. The midfoot swoosh extends artfully to the back of the shoes, and the protruding lines on the body give the 3D effect.

The color contrasts are also expressed on the tongue tags, printed insoles, and branding at the shoe rear. These yellow sneakers are the latest addition to the two-tone silhouette of the dunk design and are sold for $150 on the official website.

The Dunk Low in Yellow Colorway ( Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunks get sold out almost on a daily basis because of their high demand and fabulous designs. So, head on to their website and order for yours before they get sold out!