5 chilling details about the Annie Kasprzak murder

The heart-wrenching murder of Annie Kasprzak was revisited and explored in the latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7. The episode aired on Oxygen on December 13, 2022, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode was titled, The Girl With the Red Shoes. The official synopsis for episode 20 of the series' Season 7, given by Oxygen, reads:

"Annie Kasprzak has a second chance at a happy life after being adopted by her case worker; then, the 15-year-old vanishes; her parents find a note in her room that reveals a secret Annie has been hiding."

The bone-chilling case of Annie Kasprzak, dates back to 2012. The teenage girl from Riverton, Salt Lake County, Utah, was brutally murdered by her then-boyfriend Darwin Christopher Bagshaw, who was also a teenager at the time.

Here, we dig deeper to find out some significant facts about the case.

Five pivotal details about the murder of Annie Kasprzak, explored in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 7 episode 20

Who was Annie Kasprzak?

A still of Annie Kasprzak (Image Via The Salt Lake Tribune)

Reportedly, Anne Grace “Annie” Kasprzak, known as Annie Kasprzak, was born on January 10, 1997. Her heartbreaking case goes back to 2012 when she was just 15 years of age. As a child, she suffered abuse and was taken into the foster care system. Later on, when she was 9 years of age, Annie was adopted by the Kasprzaks.

She was a student in her freshman year at the Summit Academy, situated in Draper, Utah. At the time of her death, Annie had a boyfriend named Darwin Christopher Bagshaw.

What happened to the teenager?

A still of Annie Kasprzak (Image Via The Salt Lake Tribune)

Reportedly, on March 10, 2012, Annie Kasprzak suddenly disappeared without a trace. Her adoptive parents went on to file a missing report to the Utah authorities after not being able to find her anywhere.

The next day, Annie's fatally injured body was found by Utah authorities. According to the autopsy report, Annie succumbed to several blunt force injuries and a fractured skull, meaning that she was cold-bloodedly beaten to death.

Where did authorities find Annie's body?

A still of Darwin Christopher Bagshaw in the court (Image Via The Salt Lake Tribune)

On March 11, 2012, some traces of blood and one red shoe were discovered by a jogger on a bridge over Utah's Jordan River.

Thereafter, authorities conducted an intensive search in the Jordan River area and eventually Annie’s unrecognizable body was discovered downstream in the Jordan river.

Who killed Annie?

A still of Darwin Christopher Bagshaw in the court (Image Via The Salt Lake Tribune)

Authorities eventually deduced that Annie Kasprzak was killed by her then-boyfriend Darwin Christopher Bagshaw. Darwin was 14 years old in 2012, whereas Annie was 15.

He and Annie were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship for more than a year and a half. The two got into a fight after Annie told him and several others that she was pregnant with his child. However, this was later proven to be untrue.

Unfortunately, Darwin, believing the news of the pregnancy to be true, reportedly killed Annie to cover up the pregnancy. He fatally hit her with a shovel multiple times before she passed away, and thereafter dumped her body into the river.

What happened to Darwin Christopher Bagshaw?

A still of Darwin Christopher Bagshaw in the court (Image Via The Salt Lake Tribune)

Two years after the incident, in October 2014, Darwin Christopher Bagshaw was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Bagshaw was found guilty of the first-degree felony murder of Annie in February 2016. Darwin, who was 18 years of age at the time, received a sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment for the heinous crime.

He is currently serving his prison sentence at Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, Sanpete County.

Poll : 0 votes