Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Who was Michael Wilson?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, a highly engaging true-crime series, re-examines and chronicles the heart-wrenching story of Corey Atchison and his brother Malcolm Scott. The two brothers, who belong to North Tulsa, Oklahoma, were wrongfully convicted for two different crimes they did not commit.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 11, episode 10, titled The Long Road to Freedom, depicts the chilling story of Corey Atchison and Malcolm Scott and how they got out of prison. The official synopsis for the episode, given by Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, reads:

"Two Tulsa, Okla., brothers fight for more than 20 years to prove their innocence after they are convicted for separate murders."

Malcolm Scott's case also involved another man named Michael Lee Wilson, whose actions led to the arrest and conviction of Scott and another man named De'Marchoe Carpenter in 1994. Though a lot has been written about the two former convicts, not much is known about Michael Lee Wilson and his whereabouts after the case.

Who was Michael Lee Wilson, and what did he do?

A still of Michael Lee Wilson and Malcolm Scott (Image Via Oklahoma Innocence Project)

Michael Lee Wilson was born on February 18, 1975. He grew up in North Tulsa, Oklahoma, surrounded by small-time offenders, gang members, and criminals. He soon became a gang member himself and later turned into a cold-blooded murderer.

Reportedly, in September of 1994, Wilson opened fire at a party held by one of his rival gangs, along with his two companions. The terrible incident led to the unfortunate death of Karen Summers and two other 16-year-old individuals. Although the authorities caught him after the incident, Wilson was never charged with first-degree murder.

Instead, he gave wrongful testimony against Malcolm Scott and De'Marchoe Carpenter, claiming that they had given him the gun through which he opened fire at the rival gang's party, killing an innocent child and injuring two others.

What happened to Michael Lee Wilson? Is he dead?

A still of Michael Lee Wilson (Image Via Oklahoma Innocence Project)

The testimony could not save him as by the time their trial had arrived, he was already arrested and jailed for the first-degree murder of another individual. On February 26, 1995, Wilson reportedly took a metal baseball bat and brutally beat a 30-year-old man named Richard Kevin Yost to his awful death. He had also committed other murders in the past.

In 1995, Michael Lee Wilson was convicted. On January 9, 2014, Wilson was executed for the first-degree cold-blooded murder of Richard Yoast by the state of Oklahoma. The state used lethal injection to execute him.

Reportedly, during his execution, he felt burning pain from the lethal injection and cried out loud. However, it was too late for him. One of the phrases he used before he passed away was, "Malcolm Scott and De'Marchoe Carpenter are innocent."

