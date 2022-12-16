5 chilling details about the Christian Andreacchio death

The latest episode of 48 Hours Season 16 revisted and explored the terrifying suspicious death case of Christian Andreacchio. Season 16's episode 32 aired on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery (ID).

The title of the 48 Hours season 16 episode is The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio. The official synopsis for the episode, as given by Investigation Discovery, states:

"Investigating the suspicious death of a young Mississippi man, Christian Andreacchio, and uncovering new information that gives his family hope in its search for justice."

The death story of Christian Andreacchio goes back to 2014, when his dead body was discovered in his Mississippi apartment. His unfortunate demise was dismissed as suicide by the Mississippi police. However, his parents believe to date that it was a planned murder.

The involvement of Whitley Goodman and Dylan Swearingen and four other significant details about the 2014 Christian Andreacchio death case

Christian Andreacchio was found dead in his Meridian house in February 2014

Mississippi native Christian Andreacchio was 21-year-old when his life was cut short after he was found dead with a bullet in the right temple of his head inside the bathroom of his home in Meridian. The date was February 26, 2014.

Christian was the son of Rae Andreacchio who described him as a happy and hard-working person. He desired to become a tugboat captain in the near future and resided in his apartment in Meridian with his then-girlfriend Whitley Goodman.

Whitley Goodman and Dylan Swearingen found Christian's body

When the horrifying incident took place on February 26, 2014, Christian's then-girlfriend Whitley Goodman and his close friend Dylan Swearingen were present in the house.

They were the ones who first discovered Christian's body in the bathroom face down inside the bathtub. Following this, the two called 911 immediately and notified the police about the tragic incident. Dylan also informed authorities that Christian was behaving in an erratic manner before the unfortunate incident happened.

Authorities ruled the case as a suicide

Authorities held a brief investigation after arriving at Christian's Meridian house following the discovery of his dead body. After their inspection was over, they dismissed the tragic case as a suicide and closed the case.

Moreover, the investigation conducted by the Mississippi authorities was reportedly 45-minutes long, and the conclusion of the investigation was also backed by the city of Meridian's medical examiner’s office.

Christian's family does not believe Christian's death to be a suicide

Although Christian's death was ruled a suicide case by the police, his family did not believe the same. According to them, Christian was a happy individual and did not showcase any signs of depression.

In addition, they pointed out several other facts, denoting that some kind of foul play was involved in his terrible death. As per Christian's family, the presence of Dylan and Whitley in Christian's apartment was suspicious during the incident. Besides, the position of the gun that took away the victim's life indicated that it was not a suicide.

Forensic experts who were hired by the victim's family also showed inconsistency in the blood splatter patterns and the position of the bullet hole that was found right above the bathroom sink.

Dylan Swearingen and Whitley Goodman were suspected of being involved in Christian's death by his family

According to the victim's family, his friend Dylan Swearingen and live-in girlfriend Whitley Goodman were connected to Christian's murder. On the day of Christian's death, he was allegedly picked up by his friend Dylan from his workplace.

Christian was taken to his apartment, where he went on to confront his then-girlfriend Whitley Goodman after being allegedly provoked by Dylan. Allegedly, the latter was involved in an affair with another individual. Moreover, Dylan had called the victim several times a day before he passed away, as stated by Christian's mother, Rae.

These facts led the victim's family to believe that his son's death was not a suicide and that Dylan and Whitley were somehow involved in his death. To date, neither Dylan nor Whitley have been charged with Christian's murder and the two currently remain innocent until proven guilty.

