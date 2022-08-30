5 chilling details about coin collectors Gary and Jan Tyrrell murder case

The bone-chilling Gary and Jan Tyrrell murder case will be explored and chronicled in the upcoming Episode 13 of the highly absorbing series, Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2. The episode will debut this Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

The episode has been titled, The Collector. The official synopsis for the brand new episode, given by Oxygen, reads:

"A beloved couple is found murdered among a lifetime of valuable collectibles in their home; investigators want to know if there is a connection between the memorabilia and the murders."

Gary and Jan Tyrrell's hair-raising real-life murder story dates back to 2014. The elderly couple, both avid coin collectors, were found murdered at their home in Springfield, Missouri.

Since Oxygen dropped the news for the highly arresting upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, the audience has been eagerly waiting to learn about the heart-wrenching murder case.

Let's dig deep about the Gary and Jan Tyrrell murder case before the arrival of Episode 13, titled The Collector, on Oxygen.

5 major facts about the 2014 Gary and Jan Tyrrell murder case

Who were Gary Tyrrell and Jan Tyrrell?

A still of Gary Tyrrell and Jan Tyrrell with their daughter Jessica (Image Via NBC News)

In 2014, the tragic case of Jan Tyrrell and Gary Tyrrell rattled the entire community of Springfield City. Gary was a 60-year-old man from Springfield city in Missouri, and Jan Tyrrell was his 61-year-old wife. They had a daughter named Jessica, who lived with her fiancé in Oklahoma City.

The elderly Springfield couple shared a hobby of collecting rare coins, also known as numismatics. The couple's house was reportedly filled with precious items, including gemstones and metals.

The couple reportedly had a peaceful married life together and were respected and loved by other community members.

What happened to Gary and Jan Tyrrell?

A still of Gary Tyrrell and Jan Tyrrell (Image Via NBC News)

Reportedly, on May 1, 2014, the brutally murdered dead bodies of Jan and Gary Tyrrell were found by the Missouri police after their daughter and her fiancé called 911.

The couple's daughter, Jessica, rushed to her parent's house with her fiancé after her parents had not been communicating over calls or texts since April 30, 2014, which was very unusual.

Who murdered Gary and Jan Tyrrell?

A still of Mark Porter (Image Via NBC News)

Reportedly, a 53-year-old man from Missouri named Mark Porter cold-bloodedly killed Gary and Jan Tyrrell at their Springfield house. The man was the superintendent of the Mountain Grove School District and a co-worker of Gary, who used to be the assistant superintendent there.

He was a long-time friend of the couple and was trusted by them. During the investigation, authorities found no signs of forced entry to the couple's house, denoting that Mark Porter was ushered in by the couple.

How and why did Mark Porter murder the Springfield couple?

Mark Porter allegedly stole some precious coins from Tyrrell's house (Image Via NBC News)

Allegedly, Jan was heinously bludgeoned by Mark Porter with a walrus tusk, while Gary was brutally beaten and then shot twice to death. Authorities discovered Jan's body on the ground floor, and Gary's dead body was found in a bedroom upstairs.

Further investigation revealed that Mark Porter owed the couple a massive amount of money, which he could not pay back. He also allegedly stole some precious coins worth at least $18,000 from the couple's home.

These were the alleged reasons behind the murders, according to police reports.

What happened to Mark Porter?

A still of Mark Porter inside the courtroom (Image Via NBC News)

As the investigation continued, police began to suspect Porter because of his bizarre behavior and statements. Thereafter, a DNA sample of Porter matched the one from the crime scene, leading to his arrest concerning the murders of Gary and Jan Tyrrell.

In 2015, Mark Porter pleaded guilty and received two sentences of life imprisonment. He is serving his sentence at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

Don't forget to watch Episode 13, titled The Collector, of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, debuting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on Oxygen.

Edited by Sayati Das