Dateline: Unforgettable - Who killed Nicole VanderHeyden and where is he now?

Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, the highly intriguing and arresting true-crime series is all set to explore and investigate the heartbreaking murder of Nicole VanderHeyden, a 31-year-old teacher and mother from Green Bay, Wisconsin, in its upcoming 11th episode. The story goes back to the month of May 2016, when VanderHeyden's was murdered in cold-blood by a Wisconsin man, George S. Burch.

Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Episode 11 will make its debut on Oxygen this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8 PM ET. The title of the latest episode is Justice for Nikki. The official synopsis for the Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 episode reads:

"Andrea Canning looks back on the case of a fitness tracker who helps detectives solve the mystery of a young woman's death in Wisconsin; Andrea confronts the killer in a tense interview."

The news of the episode released by Oxygen about Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 created a lot of buzz among viewers who were intrigued about the case. So, without further delay, let us find out more about the whereabouts of George S. Burch ahead of the episode's arrival on Oxygen.

All about George S. Burch before Episode 11 of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2: His crime, whereabouts, and more

A still of George S. Burch (Image Via Oxygen/Google)

George S. Burch was reportedly a 40 year old man from Wisconsin who worked for the police. He was found guilty of the murder of the 31-year-old mother of three children, Nicole VanderHeyden. The details of the murder story will be depicted in Episode 11 of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2.

Reportedly, on May 20, 2016, Nicole had a huge argument with her boyfriend Douglass Detrie when they were at a bar with their friends to watch a glam-rock band perform. The couple initially had a perfect relationship. They also had a six-month old baby together.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

A still of Nicole VanderHeyden (Image Via Oxygen/Google)

However, things were not looking great at the time of their fight. The couple seemed to be struggling with a lot of issues in their relationship. That same day in 2016, after their fight at the bar, Nicole reportedly left to go to another bar named Sardine Can. Unfortunately, Douglass was not present there.

When Nicole left to head home from the bar, George S. Burch deceived her with an offer to give her a lift home. When she got into his truck, George eventually forced himself on her, and when she refused and fought back, he beat and strangled her to her brutal demise.

The murderer then went on to dump Nicole's dead body in a field just a few miles away from her home.

Where is Burch now?

Reportedly, after several pieces of evidence were found against him, the police arrested George S. Burch. However, Burch denied the charges of murder and pointed fingers at Nicole's boyfriend Douglass Detrie. It was finally on March 1, 2018, that Burch was found guilty of murdering Nicole VanderHeyden and was convicted. He was given a sentence of life in prison by the court. He was also denied any chance of parole.

Burch currently resides at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, according to police reports.

Don't forget to catch Episode 11 of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, debuting this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

