5 chilling details about Heather Elvis' disappearance

Heather Elvis' disappearance on December 17, 2013, was one of the most talked-about cases of its time. This was shortly after she ended a rocky romance with a married man, Sidney Moorer, a father of three and a repair worker. Most of Heather's friends already knew about the affair.

Soon, Sidney's wife, Tammy Moorer, found out about Elvis and Moorer's relationship, which set off a chain of events that eventually ended with Heather's disappearance. Almost nine years later, there is still no trace of the young girl. Tammy and Sidney were both charged and convicted, but the case was never fully solved.

Five quick facts about Heather Elvis' disappearance

1) Heather Elvis' affair was well-known amongst many people

Heather Elvis' affair with Sidney Moorer was not a secret, as most of her friends and co-workers knew about it. It was only a matter of time before Tammy Moorer found out about it. Elvis' former roommate recalled:

"We all knew about it because people did make fun of [Heather] knowing that he was a married man...Heather was made fun of a lot, and she was called multiple names by girls we worked with. … One day, two of the girls decided to call the Tilted Kilt and pretend to be Tammy, Sidney’s wife."

2) Tammy Moorer was enraged once she got to know about the affair

After she found out about the affair, Tammy Moorer was outraged. She not only made her husband call Elvis and end the affair but also continued to harass Heather for months. Elvis' roommate at the time, Kulzer, recalled:

"Tammy was relentless,...She would call [Heather] nonstop for hours and hours and hours. She would call off of Sidney’s phone. She was sending pictures of her and Sidney performing sexual acts, videos of the two of them together. I guess, kind of, to taunt Heather."

Tammy also allegedly tried to get Elvis fired.

3) Tammy Moorer also abused her husband relentlessly after the affair

As it turns out, Sidney's relationship with Heather was not his first extra-marital affair. After Heather, However, Tammy took several precautions. She tied her husband to the bed, made him get a tattoo of her name, and kept his phone locked. She also allegedly accompanied him everywhere.

4) Heather Elvis' car kickstarted the investigation into her disappearance

No one suspected anything amiss about Heather Elvis till her green Dodge Intrepid was found abandoned two days after she was last seen. The car had no signs of damage or mishandling. Authorities traced her movement before her disappearance and discovered that she was dropped home by her date at 1.15 am EST.

5) Several phone calls on the night of her disappearance hinted at Sidney Moorer's involvement

After Heather reached home, she allegedly received phone calls from Sidney. Heather tried to return the call to the payphone multiple times after this. According to her former roommate, Sidney told her he wanted to get back with her. The prosecutor said:

"Heather dials that payphone back nine times… The only reason she could possibly be calling that phone nine times -- that [phone] she’s never heard of before -- is to get the other person that just talked back on the line,"

This payphone exchange proved to be crucial in charging Sidney Moorer. He was first arrested for obstruction of justice and was later charged with kidnapping. Tammy was also charged with kidnapping and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

This case remains one of the most sensational cases in South Carolina.

