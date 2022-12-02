5 chilling details about Larry Holman's murder

Larry Holman's murder will keep you wondering about its details. Initially dubbed a hunting accident, Larry was brutally murdered by his wife and best friend. This case was the subject of Murder in the Heartland season 5, episode 2, which originally aired on November 23, 2022, and is now available for streaming on DirectTV.

The synopsis for the episode, titled Hunting a Killer, read:

"November 2000, Festus, Jefferson County, Missouri: In rural Missouri, deer hunter Larry Holman, age 45, was found dead in his car near the popular deer trails. Was this murder a hunting accident gone horribly wrong? Or was this murder something far more sinister? Investigators must get to work to try to solve this homicide, which they are able to do.

"In the end, it was Larry's cheating wife, Tammy Holman, who was the "mastermind" behind the murder. The actual killer was her boyfriend Charlie Miller. Tammy mistakenly believed that she would receive a million dollars from a "life insurance policy" on Larry -- a document she found that was not an actual life insurance policy on Larry."

Tammy, according to the show's synopsis, was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Charlie was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Five facts about Larry Holman's murder

1) Larry Holman and his wife Tammy were facing relationship troubles

Though things seemed good for the couple, they had underlying problems for a long time. After the first decade of their marriage, the couple was reportedly growing distant. According to relatives, Tammy had been attending parties without her husband and seeking attention from other men. She had also stopped coming to family functions with Larry.

2) Larry Holman's murder was initially ruled as a hunting accident

Larry was an avid hunter and often went on hunting trips. He was found dead inside his car on La Roche Industries' property. The area was known for hunters, but guns were not allowed there. Officials speculated that a trespassing hunter might have accidentally shot Larry.

3) Tammy Holman's suspicious lifestyle was the reason behind her downfall

Tammy's behavior after Larry's death was the major reason for the suspicion falling on her. She allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship with her high school sweetheart soon after Larry's death. He also moved in with her right after the funeral.

4) Charlie Miller, Larry Holman's best friend, killed him on Tammy's insistence

kota @K0tx3 I still am shocked Charlie Miller is locked up for murder I still am shocked Charlie Miller is locked up for murder

Authorities soon reached Charlie Miller, Larry's best friend, who allegedly harbored feelings for Tammy. On pressing, he revealed that Tammy had asked him to kill Larry and promised him that he could move in with her and her children.

In a shocking twist, he also revealed that it was not the first time he tried killing Larry.

5) Both Charlie and Tammy were convicted of Larry Holman's murder

Charlie Miller was charged with the murder after this conviction and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His sentence was significantly reduced because of his testimony. However, he remains incarcerated at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, Franklin County.

On the other hand, Tammy took the Alford Plea and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She got out in 2009.

