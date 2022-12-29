5 chilling details about Larry McNabney's murder

Larry McNabney's murder remains one of the most recognized crimes, having already been the subject of a 2005 Lifetime film titled Lies My Mother Told Me and many true crime documentaries and shows like Dateline, Evil Stepmothers, Deadly Wives, and Snapped. The case saw a remarkably twisted conclusion when it was revealed that Larry was murdered by his wife, Elisa McNabney, who was actually Laren Sims, a con artist with a record.

This case was the subject of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 4, episode 7, titled Poison. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Larry McNabney had a thriving career and a wife he adored. Then he vanished. It was a mystery as twisted as they come. At its center: three lives tangled together in a love triangle, including one of them who was hiding a secret identity."

Elisa McNabney, or Laren Sims, was eventually arrested and charged with murder. Based on her confession, fellow employee Sarah Dutra was also arrested and charged with accessory to murder. The case is filled with chilling details all around, which will be explored in the rerun of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode on December 28, 2022, at 9.30 PM EST.

Five quick facts about Larry McNabney's murder

1) Larry McNabney met Sims when she walked into his law office demanding a job

☆it goes there☆ @ellienashtng Lies My Mother Told Me (2005) | SUMMARY: Inspired by actual events, about a young girl and her mother, Laren Sims, a con-artist and master of disguises who steals the identities of other women and then turns to murder to protect her secrets.— IMDb Lies My Mother Told Me (2005) | SUMMARY: Inspired by actual events, about a young girl and her mother, Laren Sims, a con-artist and master of disguises who steals the identities of other women and then turns to murder to protect her secrets.— IMDb https://t.co/8POcAJN7IF

By 1995, when Larry and Laren Sims met, she had already built quite an extensive history for herself, including prison time, stolen identities, and an escape from a monitored space.

When she ended up in Las Vegas in 1995, she suddenly entered Larry McNabney's office and asked for a job, introducing herself as Elisa Barasch.

2) Elisa (Laren Sims) embezzled more than $140,000 from Larry's clients

Polly D @PollyD74563389 Laren Sims began stealing/ scamming people soon after divorcing her 1st husband



Private investigator D. Spender told Oxygen’s "Snapped," “She used her womanly ways to acquire credit cards, checkbooks & in some cases would marry the male that she was seeing to use those cards.” Laren Sims began stealing/ scamming people soon after divorcing her 1st husbandPrivate investigator D. Spender told Oxygen’s "Snapped," “She used her womanly ways to acquire credit cards, checkbooks & in some cases would marry the male that she was seeing to use those cards.” https://t.co/AyVK3WEkEB

During her time working at the law firm, Elisa started dating Larry McNabney, despite a huge age gap between them. In late 1995, Larry's firm was caught in a case of embezzlement. Elisa was reportedly responsible for this.

Following this, Larry closed his practices in Reno and Las Vegas and moved to Sacramento, California. Even after the scandal, Elisa and Larry married.

3) Larry allegedly went through a big lifestyle change after marrying Elisa

According to Larry's daughter, he reportedly began using drugs and alcohol after his marriage to Elisa. His other friends and relatives also felt that she was keeping him away from them.

Larry was last seen with Elisa on September 10, 2001, when she allegedly injected him with a lethal tranquilizer. He died a day later after being allegedly administered more tranquilizers and drugs.

4) Elisa claimed that Larry was out vacationing in Puerto Rico, among other things

Jodi J. Hoyt @lovingzfun Elisa(aka Laren Sims) spent her life as a con artist turned murderer. I feel for her daughter!! #ABC2020 Elisa(aka Laren Sims) spent her life as a con artist turned murderer. I feel for her daughter!! #ABC2020

Elisa, or Laren Sims, claimed that her husband was out vacationing when he disappeared without a trace. She also allegedly claimed other accounts, like that he was partying in Las Vegas or was in a rehab center in Florida. She also claimed that Larry had joined a cult.

After the murder, Elisa and Sarah reportedly kept Larry's body in the refrigerator in the McNabney garage for months.

5) Laren Sims committed suicide while in custody

Arnold Layne @arnoldsydlayne Parallel Story: This is a true story about a psychopathic wife, Laren Sims, who kills her husband, Larry McNabney by poisoning him. Parallel Story: This is a true story about a psychopathic wife, Laren Sims, who kills her husband, Larry McNabney by poisoning him.

After a nationwide manhunt finally yielded results, Laren turned herself in at Fort Walton Beach. She was arrested and brought back to California. She gave out a full confession before hanging herself in her jail cell a week later.

The upcoming rerun of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this subject in more detail. The rerun episode will air on December 28, 2022, at 9.30 pm EST

