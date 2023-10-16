5 chilling details about the Manuela Allen murder case

The Manuela Allen murder case, a harrowing tale of a beloved teacher's tragic demise, had left a calm Texas town grappling with shock, grief, and unanswered questions. This regular evening took a tragic turn on the night of July 6, 2019, leaving a mother-of-four dead.

Dateline NBC's inquiry into Manuela Allen's death revealed a perplexing puzzle consisting of contradicting information, odd perceptual gaps, and terrifying acts of violence as it progressed. The synopsis of the episode, titled The Footprint at the Lake, which aired on October 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET, read as follows:

“A small Texas town is shattered when beloved teacher Manuela Allen vanishes from her home in the middle of the night. When a gruesome discovery is made a short time later at a local lake, investigators are left with more questions than answers.”

This article examines five gruesome facts of the Manuela Allen murder case, including the awful crime, the reasons behind the murderer's actions, and how it affected a close-knit neighborhood.

Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing details about a homicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Five aspects of the Manuela Allen murder case

1. The night of horror

On the night of July 6, 2019, the tranquility of Olney, Texas, was shattered by a gruesome event when Manuela Allen, a cherished English and German teacher at Olney High School, became the victim of a vicious assault in her own home before going missing.

2. A grisly discovery

Manuela's absence was the first sign that something was amiss. Her family woke up on July 7, 2019, to find her missing, along with her SUV. Traces of blood and a bloody knife were discovered at the house.

The following day, authorities discovered her lifeless body near Lake Cooper. She had been stabbed multiple times and asphyxiated, causing fractures to the neck.

3. The shocking perpetrator

While Manuela's murder initially appeared to be an unsolvable mystery, investigators soon unearthed a shocking twist. The perpetrator was revealed to be Julius Mullins.

The motives behind his horrific act remain puzzling. The victim's family believes it was fueled by a broken relationship, but the exact reasons behind his descent into darkness are still shrouded in mystery.

4. A stunning confession

Manuela Allen with her husband Peter and their son (Image via Dateline/NBC)

Julius Mullins ultimately admitted to the horrifying crime in the face of overwhelming circumstances and accumulating proof. Initially, he had denied any involvement and even attempted to shift blame onto Manuela's husband, Peter. But with the evidence piling against him, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

5. Sentenced to 55 Years

Julius Mullins (Image via Dateline/NBC)

Julius Mullins, who later admitted to being the ex-boyfriend of one of Allen’s daughters, Kiara, had a history of disturbing behavior at school and was 18 at the time of the crime. On the night of the incident, he had stabbed Manuela at least 47 times, strangled her, and even shot her lifeless body. He was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of Allen in the 90th District Court.

NBC’s true crime series, Dateline, now in its 32nd season, documented the murder in the episode titled The Footprint at the Lake, which aired on October 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET.