5 chilling details about Mitchelle Blair

35-year-old Mitchelle Blair killed two of her children and stuffed them in the freezer for almost three years. The event, which took place in Detroit, Michigan, came to light when she was forced to evict the apartment she was staying at with her children due to non-payment of rent.

When the mother was questioned about the incident, she bluntly replied that her children were turning into "demons". She alleged that her children were sexually molesting her younger son so she decided to kill them.

Mitchelle was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life-imprisonment. She is currently serving her sentence at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Michigan.

The spine-chilling story of Mitchelle Blair will be explored in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series Evil Lives Here. The episode titled I Made It Out Alive will air on January 29.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"For years, every time Gabi Blair walks past the freezer, she shudders at the thought of the horrors hidden inside; forced to keep secret her mother's crimes, she prays that someone will discover the truth before she becomes her mother's next victim."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Here's a list of chilling details about Mitchelle Blair

1) She found out that her son Stephen was sexually abusing her youngest son

One day, in August 2012, when the mother returned home, she found her youngest son, Matthew, was using one of his dolls to sexually stimulate it.

When Mitchelle enquired why he was doing it, the boy replied that his brother, Stephen, often abused him sexually. Blair became enraged and proceeded to confront Stephen.

Neighbors described Blair as being quite calm and composed "with a good heart."

2) Mitchelle poured scalding water on her son's genitals

When the mother asked her son Stephen if he tried to molest Matthew, he confessed. Upon learning the truth, the mother started to kick and punch him before finally strangulating him to death.

To make the torture worse, she even poured hot water on her son's private parts.

3) The mother starved Stoni before killing

Nine months later, Mitchelle allegedly found out that her daughter, Stoni was also doing the same with Matthew. So, to punish her, she decided to starve her. In May 2013, Stoni was finally beaten to death.

According to Mitchelle, she wanted to turn herself in to the police about the murders, but Matthew did not want to live without his mother so she decided to stuff the bodies inside the fridge.

4) She was sentenced to life-imprisonment

Mitchelle Blair was sentenced to life-imprisonment for the murders in June 2015 and was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. In the court, she even said that she'd do it again if she had to.

“I don’t care what anybody think, she had to go, period.” Blair said. “When I say he’s got closure, he got it. I know exactly what he was feeling. I knew what he was feeling because that’s exactly how I used to feel.”

5) She started crimes while in prison

In March 2017, it was reported that Mitchelle accumulated as many as 28 misconducts, including assaulting and spitting on other prisoners.

She was also accused of using cans to throw urine and feaces at her correction officers. Mitchelle also allegedly hit the officers. As a result of her actions, the mother was sentenced to an additional 38 months to five years.

