5 chilling details about Rick and Suzanna Wamsley's murders

Rick and Suzanna Wamsley's murders sent shockwaves across the country after the news went public about the couple getting killed by their son, Andrew Wamsley, and three others.

Rick and Suzanna Wamsley were stabbed and shot to death inside their Manfield, Texas, home. Andrew, his girlfriend Chelsea Richardson, and her friend Susana Toledano broke into the Wamsley residence and killed the couple.

This case is filled with stunning details that would intrigue those interested in true crime.

Multiple murder attempts, and 4 other chilling details about Rick and Suzanna Wamsley's slaying

1) The million-dollar estate of Rick and Suzanna Wamsley was the reason behind the murders

Rick Wamsley and his wife allegedly had an estate that was worth over $1.65 million. They also had life insurance worth over $1 million. After they cut ties with their son because he dropped out of college, he and his girlfriend hatched a plan to murder his parents to inherit their wealth.

Susana, a friend of Chelsea's, was also involved in the murders, as was a fourth accomplice, Hilario Cardenas.

2) It was not the first time that Andrew and co. tried to kill the Wamsleys

As shocking as the case is, it is more shocking to know that the murderers tried to kill Rick and Suzanna Wamsley twice before, including once when Susana shot at the gas tank of the Wamsleys' Jeep Laredo about a month before the murders.

3) Susana Toledano was the key to cracking the case

As time went on, authorities struggled to find any evidence and the case seemed to get stagnant. But soon there was a breakthrough when strands of hair found in the hands of Rick Wamsley matched those of Susan Toledano, who was immediately extradited and taken into custody.

She confessed to the crime and also agreed to testify against the other conspirators to get away with a life sentence. Her testimony was crucial in sentencing Andrew and Chelsea to life in prison.

4) The trio also planned to kill Andrew's elder sister, Susan

Aside from Rick and Suzanna Wamsley, the trio originally planned to kill Susan Wamsley as well, who was only saved because she was not home on the night of the double murder.

She understood it was her brother's plan all along as she expressed fear for her safety almost a month before Andrew was arrested. She also filed a motion to not pass over the inheritance to Andrew Wamsley.

5) Chelsea Richardson was originally sentenced to death via lethal injection

Though both Andrew and Susana were sentenced to life in prison, this was not quite the case for Chelsea, who was considered a "danger to society." She was sentenced to death by lethal injection, becoming the first female in the county to receive this.

However, a successful appeal overturned this sentence, and she was sent to prison for life instead.

