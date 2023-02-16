5 chilling details about serial killer Charles Starkweather

The chilling story of Charles Starkweather, the infamous American spree killer, is all set to be depicted and explored in a brand new documentary series titled, The 12th Victim. The docuseries will premiere on Showtime on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

The official synopsis for The 12th Victim, dropped by Showtime, reads:

"In 1958, Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate went on a murder spree that took the lives of 11 victims including Caril’s mother, stepfather and baby stepsister. Charles was sentenced to death, and Caril became the youngest woman ever sentenced to life in prison."

The synopsis further reads:

"To this day, she maintains her innocence and that she did not know Charles had killed her family when she accompanied him. The series looks deeper into Caril’s role in the crimes and how this case reflects society's fascination with true crime."

Ever since the news of the Showtime documentary series by director Nicola B. was released, viewers have been waiting to learn about the true hair-raising story of Charles Starkweather, which goes back to 1957.

Five pivotal facts about the infamous spree killer Charles Starkweather

1) Charles Starkweather was only 19 when he began his killing spree

Starkweather, whose birth name was Charles Raymond Starkweather, was a cold-blooded spree murderer who originally belonged to Lincoln, Nebraska, in the U.S. He was born on November 24, 1938, to Guy Starkweather and Helen Starkweather.

Reportedly, during his young-adult years, Charles developed a nihilistic worldview and started plotting robberies. On December 1, 1957, he committed his first murder when he was just 19 years old. Charles shot 21-year-old gas station attendant Robert Colvert because he refused to sell him an item on credit.

2) Starkweather murdered a total of 11 people within the span of a little over a year

The spree-murderer's list of victims entails 11 innocent individuals collectively, whom he brutally murdered between December 1, 1957, and January 29, 1958.

Apart from his first victim Robert Colvert, the list also includes Marion Bartlett, Velda Bartlett, Betty Jean Bartlett, Robert Jensen, August Meyer, Carol King, Clara Ward, Lillian Fencl, C. Lauer Ward, and Merle Collison.

3) Starkweather took his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate, as his accomplice during his murder spree

At the time, Charles had a young teenage girlfriend named Caril Ann Fugate. Reportedly, during his terrifying murder spree in 1958, Charles had Fugate with him all the time while diving across all over Nebraska and Wyoming.

Four of Charles' victims were related to Caril. Marion Bartlett was her stepfather, Velda Bartlett was her mother, Betty Jean Bartlett was her infant half-sister, and August Meyer was her family friend.

Fugate claimed that she was threatened into going on the killing spree with Charles, while Starkweather claimed that she willingly took part in the terrible spree and even murdered some of the victims.

4) Starkweather was finally caught on January 29, 1958

It was January 29, 1958, when the police finally got hold of Starkweather and his then-girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate. When approached by a police officer, Fugate went on to tell him all about Charles Starkweather.

When Charles understood the situation, he attempted to drive away from the spot but was chased down by three police officers. A shot from one officer broke the windshield of Starkweather's car and injured him. After that, he surrendered as he thought he would die due to his injury. He was arrested and convicted alongside Caril Ann Fugate the same day.

5) The monstrous spree killer was sentenced to death

On May 23, 1958, Charles Starkweather was sentenced to death, while Caril received a sentence of a lifetime behind bars. On June 25, 1959, Charles was executed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Nebraska, in the electric chair at 12.04 am.

Caril was convicted at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, Nebraska. In 1976, she was given parole after 17 years of imprisonment.

Watch The 12th Victim, which will premiere on Showtime on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time.

