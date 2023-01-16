5 chilling details about serial killer Kristen Gilbert

Oxygen's Snapped is all set to detail the chilling story of serial killer Kristen Gilbert. in the episode titled Notorious: Kristen Gilbert, which will air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Police believe nurse Kristen Gilbert may have committed up to 60 murders at a hospital in Massachusetts; some say an affair drove Gilbert to murder while others think her narcissism caused the death of these innocent patients."

Kristen Gilbert seemingly lived a normal life with her husband and two children. However, a series of unusual deaths started to take place at the hospital where she was working.

She was named the 'Angel of Deaths' after patients in her ward started to die in the most unexpected ways.

Investigations revealed the shocking connection between Kristen Gilbert and the deaths at the hospital.

How she killed her patients, the motive, and 3 other shocking details about Kristen Gilbert

1) Most patients under her watch started to die

Kristen Gilbert was known to be a dutiful and dedicated nurse at VA Medical Center in Northampton, Massachusetts. However, the reputation started to fall apart after the patients under her watch started to die one after the other.

As the number of deaths increased, the hormonal injection, epinephrine, fell short in supplies in the hospital at an alarming rate.

The deaths of patients under her watch had become so rampant that everyone started to refer to her as the 'Angel of Deaths'.

2) She quit her job after other nurses complained

The increase in deaths and shortage of epinephrine at the same time was alarming, so three nurses decided to report it to the authorities. Kristen immediately quit her job.

Other nurses later told the police that Kristen was often manipulative and that she habit of lying.

3) She confessed to her boyfriend

Around the same time that she quit her job, she was in and out of the psychiatric department for treatment. On one of those days, she called up her boyfriend James Perrault, and confessed to the killings. She told him:

"You know I did it. I did it. You wanted to know. I killed those guys."

Perrault complained to the police about the confession and an investigation was launched.

4) She made a hoax bomb-threat call

To divert the attention of the investigators, Gilbert made a hoax call at the hospital about a bomb being planted there. But her plan to derail the investigation did not materialize as she was arrested right after that. Gilbert was convicted in 1998.

Authorities at the hospital complained there was an increase in the number of unusual deaths under her watch. They also reported that patients without any heart complications or heart diseases were dying from sudden cardiac arrests.

5) She escaped death sentence narrowly

Kristen was sentenced to life imprisonment on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. She narrowly escaped the death penalty by a lethal injection, and was instead awarded four consecutive life sentences.

During the trial, Kristen admitted that she carried out all those killings just to show off to Perrault.

