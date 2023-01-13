5 chilling details about Shele Danishefsky's murder

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is scheduled to revisit the 2009 New Year's Eve death of Shele Danishefsky, a Manhattan-based wealthy banker and mother-of-two, who was found dead in the bathtub in her affluent home by her nine-year-old daughter. Authorities initially determined that her death was accidental.

In the end, an examination proved that Danishefsky had been strangled to death, and homicide was declared to be the official cause of death. Her struggling stockbroker ex-husband Rod Covlin, who was residing in a different apartment on the same floor at the time of her unfortunate death, was apprehended after a protracted inquiry.

It was alleged that Covlin strangled the mother-of-two before staging the crime scene to make it appear like an accidental death. His 2015 arrest culminated in a trial that took place four years later, with a jury announcing a guilty verdict. He was sentenced to 25 years to life prion.

This article will further discuss a few key points about Shele Danishefsky's murder ahead of the upcoming episode titled Endgame, which is scheduled to air this Wednesday, january 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"Rod Covlin calls 911 after his young daughter finds his estranged wife unconscious in the bathtub; soon after her mysterious death, family members would come to suspect what happened was no accident."

Shele Danishefsky murder case: Five quick facts to know about the New Year's Eve death of the Manhattan-based wealthy banker

1) Authorities found Shele Danishefsky on the bathroom floor wrapped in a comforter

On December 30, 2009, Danishefsky was found unresponsive floating face-down in the bloody bathtub of her affluent Manhattan home. The scene was reportedly discovered by her nine-year-old daughter Anna, who then called her father Rod Covlin.

The father, who lived in a separate apartment on the same floor, arrived at the scene and allegedly pulled the body out of the tub and aministered CPR to no avail. He then called 911 and reported that his estranged wife had accidentally slipped into the bathtub and died. When authorities arrived, they found Danishefsky's body wrapped in a comforter on the bathroom floor next to the blood-filled bathtub.

2) Danishefsky's untimely demise took place amidst a nasty divorce and custody battle

Shele Danishefsky's terrible death occurred while she was embroiled in a brutal divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Rod Covlin. Moreover, Danishefsky decided to remove her jobless husband as a beneficiary of her $5 million will, planning to leave it all behind for her two children. It was alleged that Covlin desired custody of the children to gain access to his wife's finances.

3) Her body was buried without an autopsy and was later exhumed amid rising suspicions

Shele Danishefsky's body was reportedly buried right away without an autopsy when authorities determined her cause of death was accidental. But considering that her husband, who was to be left out of her million-dollar will, died tragically at a time when it was most convenient for him, her family quickly understood that something was wrong.

Eventually, Danishefsky's family had her body exhumed and sent for examination. After conducting an autopsy, medical examiners revealed that the victim was likely strangled to death given that the hyoid bone in the neck was completely fractured, ruling out the cause of death as homicide.

4) Rod Covlin tried to frame his nine-year-old daughter for Shele Danishefsky's murder

Danishefsky's struggling stoockbroker husband Rod Covlin allegedly tried to blame his daughter Ann, who was only nine years old, for her death. According to reports, Covlin claimed in a letter that was synced to Ann's email account.

On June 25, 2013, he reportedly tried to concoct a false confession in order to pin the blame on their young daughter. Covlin reportedly forged an Apple note pretending to be Anna that synced to her Gmail account. Prosecutors said that Covlin penned a message out of fear as police closed in on him.

5) Covlin was convicted nearly ten years after Danishefsky's 2009 murder

In 2015, Rod Covlin was arrested and charged with Shele Danishefsky's murder. He was then put on trial in 2019, and on March 13, the jury returned a guilty verdict, finding Covlin guilty of strangling the 47-year-old on New Year's Eve 2009. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on second-degree murder charges.

In order to make Danishefsky's death seem accidental, the prosecution contended that he strangled her in the bathroom before dumping bloody water into the bathtub. He allegedly wanted Shele Danishefsky's $5 million estate as well as to reclaim custody of his kids.

