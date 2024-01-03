5 great shows like CBS' The Equalizer 

CBS' adaptation of The Equalizer is a hit in every sense, with the TV show gaining critical acclaim and good viewership. Moreover, the series has also managed to improve over its three-season run. Its fourth season will arrive in February 2024.

The Equalizer, which is a famed franchise that even consists of a trilogy of films starring Denzel Washington, began its CBS run in 2021 with a reimagined version of the vigilante McCall.

The series is led by the charismatic Queen Latifah, who takes on the role of Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who now operates alone against injustice. The show features other great actors, including Laya DeLeon Hayes, Liza Lapira, and Adam Goldberg.

As we await the new season of CBS' The Equalizer, here are five similar shows that are sure to appeal to fans of the Queen Latifah starrer.

5 shows to watch if you like The Equalizer

1) Burn Notice

Burn Notice, the relatively underrated Matt Nix series, is almost identical to The Equalizer in a lot of ways. This Jeffrey Donovan-led show gets more fun action chops in every episode, but it maintains linear storylines with dire consequences like The Equalizer.

Burn Notice aired for seven seasons between 2007 and 2013. The series is available for streaming on Hulu.

2) Person of Interest

Person of Interest is an action-thriller that is centered around an ex-CIA operative turned vigilante in New York City. Moreover, it is also a CBS show that ran from 2011 to 2016.

Led by Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson, this thrilling series is a perfect answer to any fan missing the Queen Latifah series during its extended hiatus.

3) Alias

Created by the legendary J.J. Abrams, Alias is an ABC thriller that follows Jennifer Garner's Sydney Bristow, who works as a double agent for the CIA. The series has many similarities to the popular Queen Latifah show and even boasts a strong female lead. This series is also exceptionally tech-heavy and would satisfy viewers who like spy thrillers.

Alias ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2006. It is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

4) Leverage

Leverage and even its sequel, Leverage: Redemption, are great vigilante action shows that mimic the feel of The Equalizer to a great degree. The TNT TV series first started airing in 2008 and ran for five seasons before concluding.

The show follows Nathan Ford and his five-member team of thieves and hackers as they engage in a Robin Hood-like vigilante act against the rich. It stars Timothy Hutton, Gina Bellman, and Aldis Hodge, among many others.

5) Blindspot

Blindspot, which shares the DNA of all great spy thrillers, follows a woman known only as Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) as she emerges naked in Times Square with no recollection of who or where she is. The series traces her journey as she uncovers a huge plot and a large-scale conspiracy with the help of cryptic tattoos found on her body.

Blindspot ran for five seasons between 2015 and 2020.

These are five of the best shows that most closely resemble The Equalizer. We are open to more suggestions in the comment section.