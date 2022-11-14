How to watch Leverage: Redemption season 2 online for free? Streaming details, air time, and more details explored

If Robin Hood-esque con adventures are your cup of tea, then we have some news for you. Leverage: Redemption is making its way back to the screens, and things will get a lot more intense this time around. The band of con artists who pulled off elaborate heists against the malicious elite is coming back for more.

For those unaware, Leverage: Redemption is an action crime drama that sees reformed criminals use their skill sets for the better and help the average citizen fight back against governmental and corporate injustices. Last seen around this time last year, season 2 will premiere on Amazon Freevee on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at midnight GMT.

Leverage: Redemption season 2 will consist of 13 episodes

Given that Amazon Freevee is a free ad-supported streaming service, the show can be viewed without a paid subscription. Other content available for streaming on Freevee includes Bosch: Legacy, Judy Justice, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Sprung, Post Malone: Runaway, Alex Rider, UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, and many more.

Unlike season 1, which had 16 episodes that came out in two parts, the new season will have 13 episodes, with 3 of them airing on the premiere day. The remaining episodes will drop on a weekly basis until the finale, which airs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Season 2 will see Sophie and the Leverage team go after a couple running an MLM scam

There's no dearth of wrongdoers in the world, and Leverage: Redemption season 2 will see Sophie Devereaux aka the Grifter, and the rest of the gang (that comprises the Hitter, the Hacker, and the Thief) return to take on a bunch of them. The plotline, according to an Amazon Studios press release, read:

"In Season Two, corporate bad guys and dirty dealers are stepping on the little guy in their quest for money and power and the Leverage team is back to teach them a lesson. No matter the danger, when someone needs help, they provide…Leverage."

It continued:

"This time around, their criminal skills are put to the test by everything from a husband-and-wife team running a multi-level marketing scam and a shipping magnate dumping boatloads of plastic waste to a music producer who abuses his position over vulnerable women. This season also sees an old friend of Sophie’s unexpectedly coming out of the woodwork, making her question her choices."

Leverage: Redemption season 2 has the regulars returning along with an exciting guest cast list

Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon are set to return as their respective characters in Leverage: Redemption. Apart from them, season 2 has an exciting guest cast that includes Alanna Masterson, Pierson Fodé, Steve Coulter, Anand Desai-Barochia, and Doug Savant. However, their character names haven't been revealed yet.

Kate Rorick and Dean Devlin served as showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. John Rogers and Chris Downey have worked as consulting producers.

Leverage: Redemption was produced by Electric Entertainment, known for making hit TV shows like The Librarians, The Outpost, Almost Paradise, and The Ark. They have also made feature films such as Bad Samaritan, Say My Name, Who Killed the Electric Car?, and The Deal.

