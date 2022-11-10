When will Play-Doh Squished 2022 premiere on Amazon Freevee? Sarah Hyland is the host and more

Amazon Freevee's Play-Doh Squished is a brand new reality TV competition that is all set to premiere in less than a week. Freevee is Amazon's new ad-supported streaming service.

Play-Doh Squished will premiere on Friday, November 11, 2022. Subsequently, the series will drop new episodes every Friday.

The family competition series will feature Modern Family star Sarah Hyland as the host. The entire show revolves around various play-doh-based challenges, which the teams have to complete every week.

The series aired one episode last December as a Christmas special. The two groups who competed then had to build complete Winter Wonderlands out of Play-Doh.

The official synopsis of Play-Doh Squished Season 1 reads:

"PLAY-DOH SQUISHED features three teams of fun-loving adults and kids going ‘doh-to-doh’ in the ultimate Holiday Competition. The groups compete in two physical challenges that culminate in a sculpting event where they must build immersive Winter Wonderlands out of Play-Doh! In the end, only one team will win a grand prize, while the other teams’ creations will get SQUISHED! Sarah Hyland hosts."

Meet Sarah Hyland: The host of Play-Doh Squished

Sarah Hyland rose to fame with her role as Haley Dunphy on the famed sitcom Modern Family. Apart from being the host of the forthcoming Amazon Freevee series, she was also assigned as the host of Love Island USA earlier this year in July.

On Play-Doh Squished, Sarah is not just a host. She is one of the executive producers and also serves as a judge in the competition.

Sarah recently got hitched to her long-time partner Wells Adams. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in August.

Besides Sarah, who are the other judges that will appear on the series?

Build with Jason @jason_loik #familyfun Come join us in LA at Westfield Century City to celebrate the release of our new show Play-Doh Squished! Lots of family fun open to the public 2:30-5:30. #playdoh Come join us in LA at Westfield Century City to celebrate the release of our new show Play-Doh Squished! Lots of family fun open to the public 2:30-5:30. #playdoh #familyfun https://t.co/5NE7XuWBmH

Every week, Sarah will be joined by one guest judge on the show. One of the judges will be Julie Bowen - who played Sarah's mother on Modern Family. Sarah's husband Wells Adams will also appear as a judge in one of the episodes.

Apart from them, the series will also feature Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, D'Arcy Carden, 'Young Dylan' Gilmer, Tony Hale, Chloe Kim, Marshawn Lynch, Alyssa Milano, Madison Pettis, Jay Pharoah, Jaime Pressly, Francia Raisa, Rob Riggle, and Kristen Schaal.

In addition to the celebrity judges, Sarah will also be joined by Jason Loik, who is a Play-Doh expert. The series will also feature two other judges, painter Alexandra Nechita and sculptor Gil Grimmett.

What can fans expect from Season 1 of the series on Amazon Freevee?

Play-Doh Squished will have three teams that include kids and adults who compete in various challenges that have been created to test how far they can take their imagination, artistic skills, and speed.

In every episode, they will be tasked with creating an epic world made out of Play-Doh. Along with that, there will also be obstacle courses that the kids will have to compete in. At the end of each episode, one team will emerge as the Play-Doh champions, while the other team gets "squished.

Poll : 0 votes