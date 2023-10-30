5 iconic movies of all time to watch this Halloween 2023

It is Halloween season and with the autumn chill starting to settle in it is a great time to curl up with some films and your favorite snacks. Halloween signals a spooky season and while all Halloween films are scary, not all scary films should be classified as Halloween films!

There are some classics like The Exorcist, Psycho, and the famous Halloween film series which will make it to any list for a spooky watch in the festive season. These are some of the most well-known horror films which have defined the genre. Following the lines of these horror masterpieces, we bring to you a definitive list of films that you must watch to increase the spook factor this season.

5 Iconic Halloween films to watch in 2023

Here is a mix of films both old and new, that are iconic and a must-watch for the spooky festive season.

1. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Image via Decla Film)

The oldest film on this list is often regarded as the first true horror film. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari was released by Decla-Film in 1920. The German silent horror picture served as the pioneer for German Expressionist filmmaking and continues to stand as the pinnacle of the genre, influencing noir and horror films that came after.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"The mysterious Dr. Caligari arrives in a rural German village with his companion Cesare, a man in an eternal state of sleep who can be ordered to perform his master’s commands. A series of gruesome murders lead some to believe that the doctor and his strange “assistant” may well be to blame."

2. Get Out (2017)

Get Out is a modern horror classic from Jordan Peele (who made his directorial debut with this film). The film expertly blended a social commentary on racism along with themes of psychological horror.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Chris, an African-American man, decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway. Although they seem normal at first, he is not prepared to experience the horrors ahead."

3. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus (image via Disney)

The 1993 Disney film is not a scary film but is surely a Halloween cult classic comedy. The Disney comedy is a Halloween cult favorite because of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker's outstanding performances as the three evil witches. The scenario of the film takes place on Halloween night in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, the site of the Salem Witch Trials. The Sanderson sisters in the film show that it is not necessary for a film to be horrifying to capture the essence of the festival!

4. The Babadook (2014)

Australian psychological horror film The Babadook is produced by Umbrella Entertainment. With origins in her 2005 short film Monster, Jennifer Kent wrote and directed the film for her feature film debut.

Despite not being a huge blockbuster when it first opened nationwide, The Babadook has since gained widespread praise from critics and is now considered a cult masterpiece.

Amelia, a single mother, is tormented by her husband's violent passing. She is forced to deal with her son's ingrained dread of a monster when a scary storybook titled The Babadook shows up at her house. She soon realizes that there is a menacing presence everywhere.

5. The Omen (1976)

The Omen (image via 20th Century Studios)

The Omen is one of the most iconic horror films ever made. Starring Gregory Peck the story centers on Damien Thorn, a young child who was secretly adopted by a couple in infancy when their biological child passed away soon after birth. As the family experiences a string of unexplained incidents and brutal demises, and Damien grows into childhood, they discover he is, in fact, the son of Satan!

Enjoy your Halloween season with these iconic films to ignite the spook factor in you!