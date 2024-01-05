5 interesting facts about upcoming series Echo

Cinephiles with a soft spot for Marvel characters are eagerly awaiting the release of Echo. The protagonist was first introduced in the popular series Hawkeye (2021). A spin-off show, it will share continuity with the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Viewers have responded positively to the recent Marvel shows, and fans are eager for Echo to maintain the momentum with a solid narrative and captivating performances.

The story will progress from where Hawkeye ended. Wilson Fisk's organization is close on the heels of Maya Lopez, aka Echo. She returns to her hometown to give herself time and come to terms with her past. Since the character has a complex backstory, it will be interesting to see how the series allows fans to understand more about her roots and abilities.

Echo will be released simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, making it the first Marvel TV series to debut on Hulu.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five reasons why Marvel fans should be excited about the upcoming show Echo

1) Echo is a deaf protagonist

Over the years, MCU has spotlighted many lesser-known heroes from the comic books. Although many superheroes have complex backstories full of adversities, there are very few heroes with a hearing impairment. Maya is one of the few comic book characters who were born deaf.

It is not common for characters with hearing impairments to lead the narrative. Therefore, Echo provides a great opportunity to eliminate the stereotypes commonly associated with deaf characters in literature and cinema.

2) Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya

When the creators were looking for an actor to play the role of Maya Lopez in Hawkeye, they wanted to stay true to the character. Their search eventually led them to Native American actress Alaqua Cox. Like the character she plays on-screen, Cox was also born deaf.

Fans may also be surprised to learn that the talented actor is an amputee with a prosthetic leg. Given how Maya's story is one of resilience, it seems like Cox was certainly the perfect match. Fans loved her in Hawkeye and will be happy to see her reprise the role in Echo.

In addition to Cox, the show also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, and more.

3) Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie as directors

A solid narrative can wither in the wrong hands. Thankfully for Echo, it will benefit from the experience of two talented directors, Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. Each of them will direct different episodes of the miniseries.

A Navajo filmmaker, Freeland received a lot of praise for her first feature-length film titled Drunktown's Finest. Her second film, Deidra and Laney Rob a Train, was released on Netflix in 2017.

As for McKenzie, she first made headlines for Satellite Boy (2012). Over the years, the Australian filmmaker has worked on many notable TV shows such as Supernatural, The Walking Dead, and more.

4) Mato Wayuhi composes the score

A good score goes a long way in keeping viewers invested in the narrative. Given how the upcoming show deals with Maya's reconnection with her roots, the music will particularly play a big part in the cinematic experience. The show's creators decided to bring in Oglala Lakota artist Mato Wayuhi, to compose a memorable score for the miniseries.

Wayuhi is known in the industry for celebrating indigenous sounds, and fans will be hoping that he will be able to authentically capture Maya's journey with soulful music that represents her.

5) Five episodes to be released simultaneously

Streaming platforms often release episodes periodically for new anticipated shows. However, Marvel fans won't have to wait since all five episodes will be released together on January 9, 2024. Subscribers will be able to stream Echo both on Disney+ and Hulu.

Since the series only has five episodes, this is a great option for cinephiles who don't have the time to watch shows with several episodes. It will also make for a suitable weekend binge option, as viewers should be able to finish it all in one or two sittings.

There is one more reason why Marvel fans are interested in watching Echo. Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, had stated back in 2022 that this show would lead into the events of another anticipated show, Daredevil: Born Again.