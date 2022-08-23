5 lesser-known facts about software mogul John McAfee

Netflix's new John McAfee documentary focuses on the life of the controversial anti-virus software pioneer. It delves deep into the various run-ins he's had with the law over the years and interviews from those who knew him closely. The official synopsis of the documentary on Netflix reads:

''Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run.''

Directed by noted filmmaker Charlie Russell, the documentary titled Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It is produced by Curious Films and is executive-produced by Dov Freedman. Take a look at five lesser-known facts about John McAfee.

5 lesser-known facts John McAfee you need to know

1) The British connection

McAfee was born in Gloucestershire in England to a British mother and an American father. He later moved to the US with his family and grew up in Virginia, where he spent most of his childhood. McAfee has reportedly mentioned that he felt connected to both his British and American roots.

2) Troubled relationship with father

John McAfee @officialmcafee In a democracy, power is given not taken.



But it is still power.



Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy...



All power corrupts.



But it is still power.

Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy...

All power corrupts.

Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield.

John McAfee's father, Don McAfee, was allegedly an alcoholic who was abusive toward his son. Don was in the US army and was stationed at Gloucestershire in England. John reportedly feared his father's beatings throughout his childhood. Later, Don shot himself to death when McAfee was 15 years old.

3) Worked at NASA

John McAfee @officialmcafee I am no longer technically relevant?



I have a Doctorate in Mathematics.



I cut my teeth at NASA, Lockheed, Siemens and IBM.



I designed the first Univac operating system.



And I founded the world's first,



And largest



Computer security company.



I have a Doctorate in Mathematics.

I cut my teeth at NASA, Lockheed, Siemens and IBM.

I designed the first Univac operating system.

And I founded the world's first,

And largest

Computer security company.

How more relevant do you want?

Not many people know that McAfee worked as a programmer for two years at NASA's Institute for Space Studies from 1968-70. He was reportedly working on Project Apollo at the time. He later worked in different roles in various organizations, including Xerox and Booz Allen Hamilton, before he founded McAfee Associates Inc in 1987.

4) Drug problems

John McAfee @officialmcafee Drugs



The ultimate escape from ourselves? Or the doors to perception of a deeper reality?



I have done more drugs than any of you could carry.



The ultimate escape from ourselves? Or the doors to perception of a deeper reality?

I have done more drugs than any of you could carry.

And I still don't know.

McAfee allegedly had a host of drug problems throughout his life. According to the New York Post, in the early 80s, McAfee regularly consumed drugs after his wife left him. He was reportedly rehabilitated after he attended an AA meeting in 1984. During an interaction with the BBC in 2012, the business magnate said that many of his bosses also used ''drugs of some kind.''

5) Suffered during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008

John McAfee @officialmcafee I get thousands of requests for financial help each year. Thousands. I am always willing to help if the help is mutual and beneficial. I am currently a promoter, and one if the best. I work for cash in advance. Got cash?? :) :)

McAfee reportedly suffered losses during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. His fortune reportedly plummeted to $4 million that year from a staggering $100 million. He later moved to Belize, where he lived for many years until he fled the country following the murder of his neighbor. He attempted to escape to Guatemala, where he was arrested for illegally entering the country and was subsequently deported to the US.

In October 2020, McAfee was arrested and charged with tax evasion in Spain. Federal prosecutors alleged that the anti-virus software pioneer failed to file tax returns on his income from 2014-2018. He was incarcerated in a Spanish prison near Barcelona. In June 2021, McAfee was found dead in his prison cell. His death was ruled a suicide by a Spanish court in February 2022.

The new John McAfee documentary will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

