5 Noah LaLonde films and shows to watch if you liked him in My Life with The Walter Boys

It did not take long for Noah LaLonde to become a global star in 2023 with his acclaimed appearance in Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys, a series that has ruled streaming platforms since it premiered on December 7, 2023. Soon after the series, the star cast of the project, which includes Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, and LaLonde, became household names.

Despite being just 25 years old and having little experience, Noah LaLonde surprised many with his standout performance in the series. This is especially impressive considering the actor has yet to make a big film or TV appearance, barring My Life With The Walter Boys.

But that is how journeys are defined, and with LaLonde, he still has his humble share of films and TV shows that he has done in the past, and ones that fans can still revisit to catch a glimpse of the young actor outside Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys.

5 film and TV show appearances of Noah LaLonde

1) Deer Camp '86

Perhaps Noah LaLonde's most notable appearance outside Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys is this 2022 thriller by L. Van Dyke Siboutszen. It sees LaLonde take up the primary protagonist's role.

Though this is far from a mainstream flick, LaLonde's performance is still noteworthy in every way here, showing promise for great things in the future.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"In the fall of 1986, six knuckleheads from Detroit travel north to partake in the annual tradition of deer hunting. But something horrific has been awakened and the hunters become the hunted."

2) The Smile I Wear

For those who want to see LaLonde in his element, this award-winning short film by Antonio Corsi from 2020 is among the best performances the young actor has put out. With a cryptic premise and a difficult character, it is surely a short that is worth the time of anyone wishing to see more of Noah LaLonde. The synopsis for the film reads:

"An invisible man (Noah LaLonde) confronts a world obsessed with happiness to find his true self and save those he loves."

The film also starred Haley Galindo and Justin James.

3) Asbury Park

Legend's 2021 drama Asbury Park also featured LaLonde in a relatively small role. The My Life With The Walter Boys actor portrayed the role of Rece in the film.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"In an era of protests and uprisings in the name of justice, four inner-city youths endure their plights, dream, and hope the world is ready to listen."

The main cast of the film included Glenn Plummer and Felicia Pearson, among others.

4) Help Wanted

A poster for Help Wanted (Image via IMDB)

Help Wanted is another short film that starred LaLonde in a prominent role. The short film was a tiny production directed by Emory G. Reeves and had a gritty premise with a few small twists and turns.

While Noah LaLonde may not be everything about this short film, his portrayal of Troy Simmons is still worth looking into.

5) Criminal Minds

Rounding the list off is CBS's long-running police procedural crime drama television series by Jeff Davis. The show has a long history and has starred many actors from around the globe over all these years.

Noah LaLonde has also appeared in Criminal Minds in 2022, taking over the role of Gael Brunaeu. This is among the more popular appearances of the actor.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A group of FBI profilers delve deeper into the most evil criminal minds to pinpoint the situations that trigger off the violence in them and try to stop them before they can strike."

For all Noah LaLonde fans, the actor will soon be back in action with Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys, which has already been renewed for a second season.