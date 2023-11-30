5 interesting facts about My Life with the Walter Boys

Viewers who enjoy spirited coming-of-age stories should keep an eye out for My Life with the Walter Boys. Set to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023, this series focuses on a young teen, Jackie Howard, who has to relocate from Manhattan to Colorado after a tragedy occurs. Not only does she have to come to terms with losing her parents, but she also has to adapt to her new guardian's big family.

The buzz around The Summer I Turned Pretty made it clear that the audience enjoys narratives that explore different phases of becoming an adult and the complications that come with it. From the trailer of My Life with the Walter Boys, it looks like the upcoming show will not only focus on the protagonist's coming-of-age journey but also on processing grief and self-realizations.

My Life with the Walter Boys would be a great watch for cinephiles who enjoy light-hearted shows with plenty of endearing characters and heartfelt moments.

5 cool facts about My Life with the Walter Boys that will intrigue fans of the genre

1) Adapated from Ali Novak's novel

The book was published back in 2014 (Image via Ali Novak official website)

Many of the recent teen dramas released on popular streaming platforms have been adaptations of popular YA books, and this one is no different. Witten by author Ali Novak, My Life with the Walter Boys was first published on Wattpad. Other notable Wattpad stories that made it to the screen include the After series and The Kissing Booth movies, among others.

Viewers will find it interesting that Novak started writing My Life with the Walter Boys when she was only 15 years old. She is also the author behind the popular book series, The Heartbreaker Chronicles.

2) Newcomer Nikki Rodriguez in the lead

In the past, teen shows have helped boost the careers of many newcomers in Hollywood. Now, if My Life with the Walter Boys takes off, it could do the same for the talented Nikki Rodriguez, who plays the central character, Jackie Howard.

While this is undoubtedly a great opportunity for the young actor, this isn't the first time that Rodriguez will appear in front of the camera. She has appeared in a handful of short films, but viewers will remember her most from her role as Vero in On My Block. Fans of the book will be looking forward to seeing how Rodriguez brings the protagonist to life on screen.

3) The love triangle

It wouldn't be an exciting coming-of-age series without young romance, and My Life with the Walter Boys has plenty of it. There will be drama and angst as two eligible romantic interests, namely book-smart Alex (Ashby Gentry) and bad-boy Cole (Noah LaLonde) will be vying for the heroine's attention.

Viewers may remember Gentry from one of the episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark? which aired on Nickelodeon. Out of the two, LaLonde seems to be the one with more experience being on screen. His past work includes Criminal Minds (2022) and Deer Camp '86 (2022).

Given how the love triangle will form a huge chunk of the narrative, it will be interesting to see the different ways their characters change Jackie's life.

4) Sarah Rafferty plays Jackie's legal guardian

One of the main characters to look out for in My Life with the Walter Boys is Dr. Katherine Walter, who will become Jackie's legal guardian after a great tragedy separates her from her family. The talented Sarah Rafferty will be playing that important role.

Rafferty is an experienced actor, who has appeared in many well-known shows like Law & Order (1999), Grey's Anatomy (2020), Chicago Med (2021), and more. However, she is most well known for playing the quick-witted and intelligent Donna Paulsen in the legal drama, Suits (2011).

5) Producers from The Kissing Booth

When it was released, The Kissing Booth, starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney, became a huge hit.

Producers of the widely received movie, namely Ed Glauser and Melanie Halsall, are also involved in My Life with the Walter Boys. So, fans of Ali Novak's novel can rest assured the series is in capable hands.

The upcoming show, My Life with the Walter Boys, will be a great watch for viewers who enjoy heartfelt dramas, wherein young characters discover more about themselves through fun and memorable interactions with the people around them.