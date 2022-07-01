5 quick facts about the Peter Chadwick case

Millionaire Peter Chadwick's arrest is the focus of CBS' 48 Hours' upcoming episode, which is set to air on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The episode, titled Peter Chadwick: Caught, delves deep into the circumstances surrounding the death of Chadwick's wife, his subsequent arrest, and more. The official synopsis of the episode on CBS reads:

''A “48 Hours” report helps trip up a wanted fugitive who spent more than four-and-a-half years on the run for allegedly killing his wife and staging a kidnapping.''

Take a look at five of the most crucial facts about the case that you need to know.

5 important case related details about Peter Chadwick

1) A 911 call from San Diego

According to CBS News, Peter Chadwick made a 911 call on October 11, 2012, reporting that his wife, Quee Choo Chadwick, was killed by a man named Juan. He mentioned on the call that he brought Juan home for some cleaning work the previous day. He further stated that his wife was killed the day prior around 11 AM and her body was put in the back of his SUV and taken to the Mexican border in San Diego. Chadwick also said on the call that the two men were planning to cut Q.C.'s body up, and that they ''might be going to Mexico or somewhere.'' There, he met another man named Chee, who along with Juan left with Q.C's body. He then made the 911 call from a nearby gas station.

2) Police arrest Peter Chadwick

Police questioned Peter Chadwick but did not believe his story. Subsequently, he was arrested and charged with murdering his wife. According to the Los Angeles Times, he was accused of strangling his wife and drowning her, before dumping her body near the Mexican border in San Diego. Chadwick, however, was released from jail on bail after he reportedly paid $1 million.

3) Chadwick disappears in 2015

In 2015, Chadwick disappeared, which propelled police to launch an international manhunt in search of him. For years, authorities looked for him and even reached out to the public for help with regards to information about the millionaire.

4) Captured in Mexico

Four years later, in August 2019, Chadwick was captured in Puebla, Mexico by Mexican police and extradited to the US for trial. Per BBC News, police received a tip after offering a $100,000 reward that led to his arrest in Mexico. Authorities also discovered that Chadwick was in close contact with people who knew him, which proved to be crucial in tracing his whereabouts. U.S. Marshal Craig McCluskey told CBS News that Chadwick had mentioned that he'd seen the 48 Hours episode that examined his case, and realized that police were still after him. He was allegedly stressed after the episode and decided to alter his life, which ultimately led to his arrest.

5) Conviction in 2022

Chadwick entered a plea deal in February 2022, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He subsequently received a 15-year prison sentence.

You can watch CBS' 48 Hours - Peter Chadwick: Caught on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

