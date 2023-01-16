5 retro Air Jordan colorways which can be availed under $500

When considering basketball shoes, one of the names that springs to mind for many people is Air Jordan. It was first developed and designed by Nike in America in 1984, exclusively for basketball legend Michael Jordan and was opened to the public in 1985. Since then, Air Jordan has been ruling the market for 37 years.

The shoes stand out in the sneaker scene for their excellent construction. Moreover, the Jordans are generally produced in limited editions and made from premium elements, which makes them pricier than any other sneakers. However, some of them are released at more affordable prices for die-hard fans.

The sneakers produced in a less pricey retail range were the retro Air Jordans. The same models, along with a few fresh hues, were re-released as AJ retros in subsequent years, which are now extremely hard to find and have tremendous monetary and collector value.

The Air Jordan 4 Cool Gray and four other retro sneakers for die-hard enthusiasts

1) Air Jordan 3 UNC Blue

Although expensive, the Jumpman lexicon always tends to return to UNC diction, which the brand seems to be exploring far more vigorously than its cozier peers Chicago, Bred, and the like.

However, given the university's ties to Michael Jordan, it makes sense for them to continue to release popular models like the coveted Carolina Blue via Eric Koston, Nike SB, which are women-only AJ1s for All-Star, and a new, lifestyle-oriented AJ 3.

The pair have been teased frequently, with one appearance featuring a tongue-punched "UNC" logo. The shoe's first appearance in 2020, however, revealed a much simpler construction, with the classic Jumpman logo replacing the tar mentioned above the heel branding. These are covered in the aforementioned color via dense embroidery that matches the eye, which stays down the side and the midsole mould right above the heel.

The AJ 3 retro sneakers in UNC Blue colorway are available for $190 at select resellers and the official Nike site.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Mushroom”

It's been around 30 years since AJ 4 made its debut in 1989 when Michael Jordan undoubtedly cemented the shoe in people's memories. This high-end "Mushroom" colorway for ladies is only the newest participant in the 30th anniversary celebrations. The shoe is designed for informal wear but is nevertheless sophisticated enough for formal settings, thanks to a combination of brown tones and soft suede.

Black trims and details on the heel tab, laces, trademark wings, and under the midfoot/throat netting serve as accents for the upper portion. The Jumpman is then shown on a striking black leather tongue patch as a compelling but not distracting departure from the earthy tones, echoing the heel's design.

The Jordan 4 “Mushroom” was released for $190 at select retailers and the official Nike website.

3) Air Jordan 4 "Motorsports"

One of the most sought-after releases of the famous silhouette, AJ 4 "Motorsports" is not just one of the rarest sneaker hues.

The brand created a different Air Jordan 4 after the "Mars" model hit the market in 2006 to honor Michael Jordan's motorsports team on the occasion of their fourth anniversary.

The shoes are dressed in a white, black, and game royal color pattern. The complete white leather upper of "Motorsport" Jordan 4 is accented with black and blue inlays. As opposed to the original, the heel does not bear a portrait of Mars Blackmon.

The Jordan 4 "Motorsports" was released in 2017 and retails for $190 at select retailers.

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe"

With Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe," the eye-catching color blocking pattern of AJ1 "Bred Toe" from 2018 also returned.

The top is made entirely of leather and features a white quarter panel, a characteristic white swoosh, a yellow toe box, and a black forefoot overlay. On the lateral side of the collar flap and heel overlay where each receives extra amber hits, a vintage wing logo is stamped. Additionally, an integrated Nike Air tag is embossed on the tongue's black nylon material. The rubber cupsole on the high-sturdy top is highlighted by white sidewalls and a yellow rubber outsole.

The Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe" retails for $243 at select retailers.

5) Air Jordan 2 Retro Low “TITAN”

Compared to the sportswear retailer's earlier efforts, the Titan 22 x Air Jordan 2 Low is far more vibrant. Its components, which alternate between premium gray suede, white tumbled leather, and vibrant green corduroy, are also innovative in their own right.

The surrounding trim and TPU heel piece enhance the latter. The accents also start to shift to brighter blues and oranges at this point; the former color is used on the eyelets and tongue's backside, while the latter color is used on the lining, Wings logo, and midsole speckles.

These Jordan 2 Retro Low “TITAN” retail for $200 at select retailers and other retail sites.

These are the top five retro Air Jordan sneakers that are available under $500 for sneakerheads. Let us know in the comment section which one of these retro Jordan sneakers you like the most.

