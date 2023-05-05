In August 1997, Ricky Cowles Jr., a father-to-be who worked for his family's electrical company, was found beaten with a clawhammer and shot in the head by an intruder in his Lancaster, California, home, where he resided with his 16-year-old girlfriend Amy Preasmyer. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he died three days later, on August 15. The incident seemed more than just a break-in or burglary.

Months later, authorities arrested a man named Billy Hoffman, who was known to Preasmyer, and he was convicted in 1999. Hoffman was sentenced to life in prison without parole, but the truth surfaced years after his conviction when he revealed that the mastermind of the plan was Cowles Jr.'s pregnant girlfriend, who believed the pregnancy interfered with her partying lifestyle and blamed the victim for it.

An all-new two-hour Dateline episode will take a look at Ricky Cowles Jr.'s death, as most parts of the killing still remain a mystery. The episode titled Killing Time airs this Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Here's a look at the synopsis for the episode:

"A man convicted of the 1997 murder of Ricky Cowles Jr. in Lancaster, California, reveals new details on the case in an exclusive interview."

Ricky Cowles Jr.'s murder: A failing relationship, a violent attack, secrets spilled, and other details about the case

1) Cowles Jr.'s and his 16-year-old girlfriend's relationship was falling apart at the time

In August 1997, Ricky Cowles Jr. and his 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Amy Preasmyer, lived together in a two-story Lancaster apartment. The two frequently argued, especially when the latter's friends, Sara Chapin and Jennifer Kellogg, stayed with them in their apartment for about a week at the time. Both women did drugs, a habit Cowles Jr. did not like.

The couple reportedly had an argument on August 11 over whether or not Preasmyer's friends should leave their flat, and after a contentious fight, they decided it would be best if they did.

2) Ricky Cowles Jr. was attacked on August 12 after returning home from work

According to reports, on August 12, Cowles Jr., who worked for his family's electrical company, left for work in the morning and was expected to return home by 9 pm as per a note he left behind for his pregnant girlfriend to spend their "quiet time" together. Ricky even turned down an offer to have a drink with his father after work because he wanted to get home to work on things with his girlfriend.

But back home, an attacker hid behind a bedroom door, awaiting his arrival, and struck him with a claw hammer as soon as he walked in.

3) The victim was found in a bloody crime scene by Amy Preasmyer and her friend

Preasmyer, the 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend of Ricky Cowles Jr., and her friend Sara Chapin discovered the crime scene inside the couple's apartment that night. Immediately, a frantic 911 was placed, and Cowles was airlifted to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries three days later. He was shot in the head once and struck at least three times with a weapon consistent with a claw hammer.

Given that there were no indications of a break-in and nothing was taken from the home, authorities ruled out the burglary-gone-wrong theory. Reports state that Cowles' wallet, credit cards, cash, and all other belongings were still in place. The only piece of evidence found at the crime scene was a.25-caliber bullet casing.

4) Months later, authorities arrested Billy Hoffman, one of Preasmyer's friends

Authorities received information that a man named Billy Hoffman, who was known to Amy Preasmyer, was behind Ricky Cowles Jr.'s killing. Hoffman was arrested in April 1998 and stood trial the following year, when he was found guilty completely based on circumstantial evidence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but in 2002, he finally confessed to his role in a letter he wrote to the victim's family.

Hoffman then revealed crucial details about the case, claiming that Preasmyer had reached out to him, asking him to murder Cowles Jr. in exchange for money that he never received. He claimed that the 16-year-old, along with her friend Jennifer Kellogg, showed him around the victim's apartment. Moreover, on the evening of the murder, she gave him a lift to Cowles' apartment, where he waited for his arrival.

5) Preasmyer, Kellogg, and another man were later charged in Ricky Cowles Jr.'s killing

In 2005, Amy Preasmyer was arrested in connection with Cowles Jr.'s murder case. Two years later, she stood trial and was found guilty of solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Her friend, Jennifer Kellogg, who helped her plan the murder, pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was given a 17-year prison sentence. Another man named David Ashbury was sentenced to two years in prison for supplying Hoffman with the gun that was used to shoot the victim.

Watch an all-new episode of NBC Dateline this Friday at 9 pm ET.

