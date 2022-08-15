5 things to know about Biggie Smalls AKA Notorious B.I.G. murder case

In a Los Angeles drive-by, hip-hop artist Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, was brutally murdered on March 9, 1997, when he was only 24 years old.

26 years later, his murder remains a mystery with innumerable theories surrounding who might have killed the artist. However, the most potent theory points to a man by the name of Amir Muhammad. An eye-witness named Psycho Mike provided evidence to support this theory.

Wallace's murder bears an eerie connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur, a rapper who was killed barely six months before Wallace. As per reports, Wallace was allegedly involved in Shakur's murder.

Investigation Discovery delved deep into Wallace's murder in their recently aired episode titled Killer 90s. Let's look at the five important things to know in this unsolved murder case.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID On March 9, 1997, rapper Biggie Smalls was murdered in Los Angeles. Though there has been plenty of speculation about who was behind Smalls's killing and even allegations of a cover up, nobody has been charged to this day. id.network/3MAIyP0 On March 9, 1997, rapper Biggie Smalls was murdered in Los Angeles. Though there has been plenty of speculation about who was behind Smalls's killing and even allegations of a cover up, nobody has been charged to this day. id.network/3MAIyP0 https://t.co/cch0KPHUL1

5 facts about Biggie Smalls' murder mystery

1) Biggie Smalls was murdered while his car stopped at the signal

On March 9, 1997, Wallace was on his way to the hotel after attending a party. As his truck stopped at a signal, a black Chevy Impala pulled up alongside his car. An unidentified man, sitting on the driver's seat, rolled down his window, pulled out his 9 mm blue-steel pistol, and fired at Wallace four times.

The artist was pronounced dead on the same night. The manner in which he was executed had eerie similarities to Tupac Shakur's murder.

(Left) Biggie's last public appearance and (Right) The GMC SUV he was shot in (Image via Getty/PA) Sean Combs a.k.a Diddy (Image via @MoorInformation/Twitter)

2) The hip-hop artist had an alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder

Six months before Biggie Smalls was gunned down, another influential rapper, Tupac Shakur, was murdered in a similar way. There were rumors that Biggie Smalls provided the gun that was used for Shakur's murder.

While giving his gun, the hip-hop artist even reportedly said that he not only wanted Shakur to die but also wanted the fatal bullet to come out of his gun. Several theories emerged regarding Shakur's murder as well, and his case too remained unsolved to date, just like Biggie Smalls'.

3) “Diddy” Combs was allegedly the assailant's target

According to former FBI agent Phil Carson, the original target of the murderers was not Biggie Smalls. The perpetrators wanted to kill another city rapper, Diggy Combs, who was traveling in a car ahead of Biggie Smalls' on that night.

Diggy Combs was a close associate of Biggie Smalls. According to several reports, Combs was aware of the plan to kill Shakur, however, it could not be proven.

Diddy Combs (Image via @MoorInformation/Twitter)

4) Shakur and Biggie Smalls were good friends

Some fans claim that Shakur and Wallace used to be good friends. They would even perform together on stage. However, their friendship was cut short when Tupac started hanging around with Jaques 'Haitian Jack' while in New York. Biggie reportedly advised his friend to cut ties with the notorious Jacques, but Shakur did not listen.

Their friendship officially ended when in late 1994, Tupac was invited to the studio by Lil' Cease, Biggie's associate, where Tupac was beaten, shot, and his jewelry was robbed. Later, upon seeing Biggie present in the same studio, he got a hint on who might have been behind the shoot.

CULTURE GENIUS 🧠🎧 @20mintrack Today in 1994, The Notorious B.I.G. releases his debut single, "Juicy".



Widely considered as one of the greatest Hip-Hop songs of all time, the Poke and Puff Daddy-produced track sees Biggie Smalls doing a fantastically compelling "rags-to-riches" Rap chronicle. Today in 1994, The Notorious B.I.G. releases his debut single, "Juicy". Widely considered as one of the greatest Hip-Hop songs of all time, the Poke and Puff Daddy-produced track sees Biggie Smalls doing a fantastically compelling "rags-to-riches" Rap chronicle. https://t.co/aOKgiGInWl

5) A mortage broker was made the prime suspect in Biggie's murder

Muhammad Amir, a mortgage broker, was alleged to be the one who pulled the trigger that killed Biggie. The theory was based on an account and evidence of an informant named Psycho Mike.

The procession for the funeral of Notorious B.I.G. (Image via Reuters)

Muhammad also bore a similar facial resemblance to the man pulling the trigger recovered from the security camera.

Muhammad, however, denied any involvement. In an interview, Phil Carson, the former FBI agent who investigated the case for two years, said,

"All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad. He's the one who pulled the trigger. There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it [and] allowed him to pull the trigger. I had evidence that LAPD officers were involved and I was shut down by the LAPD and city attorneys inside Los Angeles."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das