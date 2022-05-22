"He's the King": Lil' Kim honors The Notorious B.I.G. on 50th birthday gala as fans pay tribute to late rapper

On Friday, May 20, close friends, family, and associates of renowned late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. honored the Brooklyn legend. His legacy was celebrated through the 2nd Annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala at Guastavino's in New York City. It commenced a day before what would have been the Ready to Die rapper's 50th birthday.

Biggie's Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil' Kim hosted the event. The female rapper took to her social media profiles to share details of the Gala, and uploaded a poster to Instagram with the caption:

"Everybody come help us celebrate!"

Kim also referred to Biggie Smalls as "the greatest."

What did Lil' Kim say about The Notorious B.I.G. ahead of the late rapper's 50th birthday?

At the event, while speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Kim hailed Biggie as the 'King.' She said:

"It's always important to honor the king. He's the king. The king lives on… He's just an amazing person, amazing artist ... his legacy. It's just great. Like, I mean, look at the catalog. Look at everything that he's accomplished, even at such a young age."

While addressing attendees from the stage, Kim revealed that her intention in hosting such an event was to "put Biggie's heart together again." She later clarified that by Biggie's heart, she meant his family, which was 'divided' after his demise.

The 47-year-old Big Momma Thang rapper also confirmed an upcoming biopic based on The Notorious B.I.G.'s impactful life and career.

Following performances of multiple songs by The Notorious B.I.G. with members of the M.A.F.I.A., Biggie Smalls' son CJ Wallace, and other associates, Lil' Kim closed the set. She addressed the crowd from the stage:

"We love Biggie. This is not the end. We hope to [do this again] next year, bigger and better."

The attendees also celebrated Biggie's actual birthday just as midnight struck. Lil' Kim, Fat Joe, and others sang "Happy Birthday" with the other attendees as a four-tier cake was brought out. The cake was based on The Notorious B.I.G. and replicated his iconic shot with a tilted crown.

The Notorious B.I.G. fans honor the late rapper on his birthday

The Juicy singer had massive success in his short-lived career. Biggie released two studio albums (Ready to Die in 1994 and Life After Death in 1997), which received multiple RIAA Platinum-level certifications. The Notorious B.I.G. has sold over 28 million records in the U.S.A. alone, with around 21 million album sales in the country.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s massive legacy and influence on the genre can be felt even 25 years after his death. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late hip-hop legend following his birthday celebration.

New York City celebrates Biggie Smalls' birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, the Empire State Building lit up red and white as a tribute to the late rapper's 1994 debut album Ready to Die. Furthermore, New York's Mayor Eric Adams also honored the late rapper alongside Biggie's son CJ Wallace. The Mayor declared May 21, 2022, as “Big Day.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority gave MetroCards inspired by Biggie at three Brooklyn subway stations. The stations included Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center. The initiative was massively successful as hundreds of fans went to the stations to get the limited-edition special MetroCards.

Christopher George Latore Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls, has been one of the most influential characters in the rap industry even after his unfortunate demise. In March 1997, Biggie was killed in Los Angeles, California, in a drive-by shootout at the age of 24.

