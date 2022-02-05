Eric Adams cracker video: NYC PBA issues statement as Mayor apologizes over 'inappropriate' comment on white cops

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has apologized for calling white police officers as “crackers.” The video was taken in 2019 and has resurfaced recently. In an East Harlem event, the 61-year-old was caught bragging about being an “unbelievably” good police officer compared to his white colleagues.

The former NYPD captain said at a private event:

“Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers' a*s, man. Man, I was unbelievable in the Police Department with 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement.”

At a press conference held on Friday, Eric Adams apologized for his “inappropriate comments.” In his official statement, Adams said:

“Someone asked me a question using that comment and playing on that word. I responded in that comment, but clearly, these comments should not have been used, and I apologize not only to those who heard it, but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me. That was inappropriate.”

He also said that during his time working with the NYPD, he spent fighting racism.

Eric Adams' colleagues show support following video leak

Pat Lynch, the President of the Police Benevolent Association has shown support towards the mayor. On Friday, Lynch said that he had spoken to Adams following the video resurfacing online. He admitted to not criticizing him and stated that he has asked his members not to “rush to outrage.”

Lynch also stressed upon his relationship with Eric Adams. He stated that the two have spent years working together and “a few seconds of a video will not define our relationship.”

Political candidate Thomas Lopez-Pierre also commented on Adams’ video through a phone conversation with the NY Daily News. The former has a history of racist, anti-police and anti-Semitic remarks. Lopez-Pierre said:

“This is how Black people talk. To us, it was family. We were having a conversation with family.”

Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the Detectives Endowment Association, showed support towards Eric Adams as well. He stated that a short portion of a video circulating on social media cannot “judge an incident in its entirety.”

However, DiGiacomo acknowledged the mayor’s apology. The former said:

“Mayor Adams has expressed his regrets. We will hold him to his word.”

While many of Adams’ colleagues express sympathy towards the video being uncovered, Curtis Sliwa, Adams’ former mayoral opponent, did not forgive Eric Adams. He said:

“Here’s the guy who was so quick to call anyone who disagrees with him racist — not just Curtis Sliwa. Whenever he had an adversary, they were always racist.”

Silwa then pointed out that Adams was guilty of making racist remarks and questioned him on his actions.

