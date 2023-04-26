5 things to know about the case against Robert Davis

Robert Davis was only 18 years old when he was implicated in the 2003 Crozet double homicide of Nola "Ann" Charles, 41, and her three-year-old son William. Both victims were found dead in their Cling Lane home on February 19. The former was stabbed and bludgeoned to death while her child died from inhaling smoke in a nearby room. Charles' two daughters, who escaped, were the only survivors.

Davis was reportedly falsely named in the crime by two siblings, Rocky and Jessica Fugett, who lived across the street from the victims' house. The Fugetts confessed to the crime, but Davis was coerced into making a false confession by authorities who threatened him with the death penalty. He was released from prison in 2015 after the siblings recanted their former confessions.

The case against Robert Davis has been making headlines for years, often used as an example of failed justice. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered aims to analyze the case in an episode titled The Interrogation.

"Robert Davis, who was convicted of murdering a woman and her son, claims his confession was coerced and tries to prove he is innocent."

The episode will air on the channel this Wednesday, April 26, at 8:00 pm ET.

Five quick facts about Robert Davis' wrongful conviction in the Crozet murders of Nola "Ann" Charles and her son

1) Davis was named by the Fugett siblings, who were responsible for the crime

Rocky Fugett, 19, and his sister Jessica, 15, confessed to the murders of Nola "Ann" Charles and her three-year-old son William two days after they were found dead in their Crozet home. Rocky, who was first interrogated by authorities, admitted to the crime and implicated his sister. The sister Jessica Fugett also confessed and named high school senior Robert Davis, 18, as an accomplice.

2) Rocky and Jessica Fugett stated that Robert Davis was with them when they killed Charles

According to Rocky and Jessica Fugett's claims, Davis, who lived down the street from their home which was located across the street from Charles' house, was with them when they entered the 41-year-old mother's home and duct-taped her. They then slit her throat, stabbed her twice, and bludgeoned her in the head before using nail polish remover to start the fire. They fled the crime after stealing $6.

3) Nola "Ann" Charles died of stab wounds and blunt force trauma and her son from inhaling smoke

Reports state that Charles, 41, was found duct-taped to a bed in a second-floor bedroom. Her neck was slashed and she had a charred kitchen knife in the back. A subsequent autopsy revealed that the mother-of-three died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. Her three-year-old son was found dead from inhaling smoke in a nearby bedroom while her two daughters escaped.

4) Robert Davis was interrogated for over five hours and coerced into confessing

Davis was taken to the police station shortly after midnight on February 22 after the Fugett siblings had confessed and implicated him. There, he was interrogated and grilled for more than five hours, during which authorities threatened him with the death penalty and promised to go easy on him if he confessed to the crime. They even threatened to put his mother behind bars, which would have resulted in his little brother getting sent into foster care.

The 18-year-old eventually complied and provided a false confession after "being bullied" by authorities for hours.

5) Davis was released from prison after serving 13 years

In April 2004, Robert Davis entered an Alford plea to the charges brought against him and was sentenced to 23 years in prison based on his false confession. In 2011, Rocky Fugett admitted that Davis was not involved in the killings and his sister Jessica backed the claim. This resulted in Davis' release in December 2015, after serving 13 years. He was then granted a full pardon.

Watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen this Wednesday at 8 pm ET

