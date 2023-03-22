5 things to know about cult leader David Koresh

The chilling story of notorious cult leader David Koresh is investigated and depicted in a brand new three-part documentary series titled, Waco: American Apocalypse, which arrives on Wednesday, March 22, at 2.00 am ET, on Netflix. Tiller Russell has served as the director of the arresting docuseries.

As stated in the official synopsis for Waco: American Apocalypse, released by the streaming platform:

"This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas, in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege."

It further states:

"Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI's Hostage Negotiation Command Post, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI wiretap recordings."

Belonging to a dysfunctional childhood background, David Koresh went on to become the infamous leader of the Branch Davidian cult from 1988 to 1993, at the Mount Carmel Center outside Waco, Texas.

5 significant facts about the Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh

1) David Koresh is not the infamous cult leader's real name

A still of David Koresh (Image Via Wikipedia)

Koresh was named Vernon Wayne Howell, at the time of his birth on August 17, 1959, in Houston, Texas. His mother, Bonnie Sue Clark, was a single parent who was only aged 14 when she had him. His father, Bobby Wayne Howell, left Bonnie before the child's birth.

Later on, Koresh went on to become a leader of the Branch Davidian cult and by 1990, he garnered popularity in that religious community and started controlling the entire community. At that point in time, he legally changed his name from Vernon Wayne Howell to David Koresh.

2) Koresh had a disturbing and unstable early life

A still from Waco: American Apocalypse (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

After Koresh was born, Bonnie started to live with an abusive alcoholic partner. In 1963, she left 4-year-old Koresh with his maternal grandmother, Earline Clark, before leaving with her then-boyfriend. She, however, returned after three long years when Koresh was seven. She had a husband, Roy Haldeman, by then.

In 1966, the duo had a son named Roger. Koresh did not meet his father until he was 17. The former reportedly struggled with poor eyesight and dyslexia, among other things, during his early life. His fellow students at the school reportedly called him "Vernie;" he then dropped out in his junior year.

3) Koresh was thrown out of the Seventh-Day Adventist church before joining the Branch Davidian cult

A still from Waco: American Apocalypse (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Before becoming a member of the Branch Davidian cult, Koresh was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist church. There, he became infatuated with the daughter; of the church's pastor. He was somehow convinced that they were meant to be together and thus, he went on to talk to the pastor to tell him that he wanted to marry his daughter.

The pastor refused and when Koresh continued with his demand, the former threw him out of the church and also expelled him from the congregation.

4) Koresh claimed to be a true prophet

A still from Waco: American Apocalypse (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

In 1983, Koresh started claiming to have an astonishing gift of prophecy, further claiming to be a messiah. He went on to start teaching his own message, called "The Serpent's Root," in the religious community, which caused a stir.

When he declared that God had asked him to marry a woman named Rachel Jones, an atmosphere of calm ensued in the community, but it did not last, as a fire perished a $500,000 administration press and building.

Koresh and Lois Roden, the widowed wife of the group's former leader, Benjamin Roden, reportedly started the fire, but he claimed that "no man set that fire" and that it was truly a judgment of God.

5) Koresh died in 1993 due to a gun-shot to the head

A still of David Koresh (Image Via IMDb)

On February 28, 1993, when the ATF reportedly tried to search the religious community's compound as they learned about them stockpiling illegal weapons, a deadly shootout broke out where several agents and Davidians were killed. The FBI then intervened and to end the 51-day siege, they used tanks, guns and tear gas, which led to the entire compound going up in flames.

The fire took the lives of many people. During the raid after the fire, David Koresh’s dead body was discovered by authorities. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Catch Waco: American Apocalypse, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes