Netflix's Sins of Our Mother: 5 things to know about "cult mom" Lori Vallow

Netflix's upcoming series, Sins of Our Mother, will revolve around the gripping story of Lori Vallow, who was accused of killing two of her children, 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old son JJ Vallow.

Lori and her husband, Chad Daybell, were reported to be associated with an extreme fringe apocalyptic religious group that claimed to be able to communicate with spirits, identify zombies, and believe in the concept of an apocalypse.

Directed by Skye Borgman, the person behind Abducted in Plain Sight and The Girl in the Picture, the three-part series, Sins of Our Mother, will feature Vallow's eldest son, Colby, sharing shocking details about his mother and her beliefs. The series will air on Netflix on September 14.

Chino Blanco @ChinoBlanco Netflix doc looks at how Lori Vallow Daybell went from faithful Latter-day Saint to accused child killer. But ‘Sins of Our Mother’ is now very awkward, because of the arrest of Lori’s adult son. reddit.com/r/LoriVallow/c… Netflix doc looks at how Lori Vallow Daybell went from faithful Latter-day Saint to accused child killer. But ‘Sins of Our Mother’ is now very awkward, because of the arrest of Lori’s adult son. reddit.com/r/LoriVallow/c…

Chilling details about Lori Vallow that one needs to know before watching Sins of Our Mother

1) Lori became obsessed with Chad's extreme religious beliefs

In 2018, Lori crossed paths with author Chad Daybell, who had written around 25 books about the end of the world, his near-death experiences, and the rebirth of Jesus Christ.

According to people close to Lori, she became obsessed with Daybell after meeting him, and the two got very close. A few months later, Lori's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, filed for a divorce. Vallow was reported consumed by Chad's ideologies and his book series Standing in Holy Places.

2) Lori believed her children had turned into 'zombies'

The cult mom believed that her daughter, Tylee Ryan, and her adopted son, JJ Vallows, had turned into zombies or dark spirits.

According to her former friend Melanie Gibb, Lori revealed that she thought about what her children may have become. In connection to JJ turning into a zombie, Gibb stated,

“He was gonna stop Chad and Lori from being together. He was in the way. And I think that’s why he became a zombie…She was obsessed about talking about it, to the point where she was…planting ideas. To my mind, he was typical JJ.”

3) Tylee and JJ's remains were found in Chad's backyard

Lori's children disappeared in September 2019, and their remains were found in Chad's backyard in June 2020.

When her children went missing, and friends and family enquired about their whereabouts, the cult mom claimed that her daughter went to study at Brigham Young University's Idaho campus and that her son was being homeschooled.

Around this time, Chad's then-wife Tammy Daybell 'died in her sleep.' A month later, Lori and Chad married in Hawaii secretly.

However, months after their disappearance in January 2020, authorities ordered Lori to prove that her children were doing fine. However, she was arrested the following month when she could not fetch proper evidence.

4) Lori has been charged with first-degree murder

In May 2021, both Lori and Chad were charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of their children. Chad had also been charged with Tammy's murder. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Lori was recommended treatment at a mental health facility in the same month and started receiving the same. As a result, the trial was put on hold until this year. As per the court's orders, in March, she restored competency, and her treatment was not extended. This means her trial can finally resume and is due to begin in January 2023.

5) Lori's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, was brutally murdered

Shane Bishop @shanebishop #Vallow #Dateline Lori Vallow is out of the mental hospital and back behind bars. Booked a bit after 1am MDT today #Daybell Lori Vallow is out of the mental hospital and back behind bars. Booked a bit after 1am MDT today #Daybell #Vallow #Dateline https://t.co/0qNcK6bM2j

On July 11, 2019, Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, was killed. He was shot dead by Lori's brother, Alex Cox. Alex was, however, not charged in Vallow's murder as he had claimed self-defense. Later that year, Alex passed away due to natural causes. The police, however, did not pursue the case after that.

In September 2021, Charles' death was ruled a homicide, and Lori faced charges of conspiracy to kill her ex-husband.

In documents gathered by investigators, Charles had previously claimed that Lori threatened to murder him if he caused any problems in her preparations for 'Christ's Second Coming' in July 2020.

