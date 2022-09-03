5 things to know about the death of Barbara Kendhammer

The tragic death of Barbara Kendhammer is all set to be re-explored and re-chronicled in the upcoming episode of 48 Hours Season 34. The episode will be re-released exclusively on CBS this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9 / 8c.

The official synopsis for the episode of 48 Hours, titled Mystery on County Road M, reads:

"Todd Kendhammer says his wife was killed in an accident -- a pipe flew off a truck and crashed into their car. Authorities say the scene was staged. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports."

The highly arresting case, set to be re-investigated in 48 Hours, dates back to 2016. Barbara Kendhammer, a married woman from Wisconsin, reportedly passed away after getting into a horrifying road accident outside La Crosse.

However, according to prosecutors, it wasn't an accident but a brutal murder by the woman's husband, Todd Kendhammer.

Since CBS released the news of the upcoming episode of 48 Hours, the audience has been eagerly waiting to learn all about the spine-chilling death case.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep to find out some significant facts about the 2016 Barbara Kendhammer death case, ahead of the arrival of the upcoming episode of 48 Hours this Saturday on CBS.

Learn 5 vital facts about the 2016 Barbara Kendhammer death case, before the upcoming 48 Hours episode arrives on CBS

Who was Barbara Kendhammer?

A still of Barbara Kendhammer with husband Todd Kendhammer and their two children (Image Via CBS News)

Born in March 1970, Barbara Kendhammer was a 46-year-old woman who was originally from La Crosse, Wisconsin. She completed her high school graduation in 1988. Nearly three years after her graduation, the Wisconsin woman married her husband, Todd Kendhammer, in 1991.

Barbara then went on to have two children, a girl named Jessica and a boy named Jordan, with her husband, Todd. She used to work at the West Salem Middle School cafe in Wisconsin. According to her close ones, Barbara was a kind-hearted woman who loved her work and was a big animal lover.

How was Barbara's relationship with her husband Todd?

A still of Todd Kendhammer and Barbara Kendhammer (Image Via CBS News)

Her relationship with her husband Todd was reportedly perfect. The two allegedly had a very compatible relationship, as suggested by loved ones. She also celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary right before the tragic incident happened.

According to their children, they were still very much in love and had immense respect for one another. Their daughter Jessica said in a statement:

"Whatever my mom wanted, my dad gave it to her,...They were just in a really good time in their lives 'cause they had their first grandchild, and they were well off." (Via CBS News)

How did her precious life end?

On September 16, 2016, around 8 a.m., the 46-year-old Wisconsin woman got into a tragic car accident on a rural area road outside La Crosse. Her husband, Todd Kendhammer, was reportedly present during the terrifying and quite unusual road accident.

Todd then went on to call 911 to report the incident. After authorities arrived at the accident area, Barbara Kendhammer was taken to a nearby hospital, where she breathed her last the next day on September 17, 2016.

Who do the prosecutors believe regarding the case?

A still of Todd Kendhammer in courtroom (Via CBS News)

Prosecutors believe that the tragic incident was not an accident but a murder that was planned to look like a road accident. They believe it was Barbara Kendhammer's husband of 25 years, Todd Kendhammer, who committed the murder and staged the accident.

However, prosecutors were unable to present any justifications behind Todd's killing of his wife. The couple's children, Jordan and Jessica, who do not believe their father could commit the murder, said in a statement:

"They never really said how he killed her or what he did to stage everything,...If he wanted to kill Ma, why the hell would he go through all the work and trouble to find a pipe, drive all the way out to the middle of a busy road—....He has like 28 guns in the basement," (Via CBS News)

What happened to Todd Kendhammer?

A still of Todd Kendhammer in courtroom (Via CBS News)

Talking about the accident, Todd Kendhammer told the investigators:

"A pipe or something came through the windshield," (Via CBS News)

However, while talking about the reason behind her death, the medical examiner who did the autopsy of Barbara Kendhammer said:

"blunt impact injuries of her head and neck."

Apart from this, other significant proofs indicated inconsistency in Todd's description of the incident. Todd was later charged with the murder of his wife, Barbara Kendhammer, and on December 15, 2017, he was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

The court gave him a sentence of lifetime imprisonment with parole. In May 2022, the court did not approve Todd's request for a new trial. He is currently planning to appeal the court's decision.

Catch the upcoming episode of 48 Hours, titled Mystery on County Road M, re-airing this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9 / 8c, on CBS.

