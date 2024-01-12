5 TV shows starring Nicole Kidman to watch ahead of Expats

From the mysterious Satine in Moulin Rouge (2001) to playing the iconic Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002), Nicole Kidman has never shied away from demanding roles. In fact, she has consistently signed up for imaginative projects throughout her career. And this determination to push herself professionally is one of the reasons that makes her one of the most popular actors in Hollywood today.

Even though many cinephiles know Nicole Kidman from her work in feature films, the actor has also been a part of many notable TV shows. The latest show, starring the 56-year-old actor, scheduled to release towards the end of the month on Amazon Prime Video is Expats. Based on a book by Janice Y. K. Lee, the show will focus on the lives of a few expatriates residing in Hong Kong.

From the trailer, it looks like the show will be both emotional and thought-provoking, with a healthy dose of mystery. Before the show premieres on January 26, 2024, fans of Nicole Kidman can add some of her other noteworthy shows to their watchlist.

Big Little Lies, The Undoing and three other Nicole Kidman shows that showcase her acting prowess

1) Big Little Lies (2014)

This popular show stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz in addition to Nicole Kidman. The story revolves around five women who become involved in a murder investigation. Buried secrets and shocking revelations threaten to shatter their seemingly perfect lives.

To date, two seasons comprising 14 episodes have been aired. Nicole Kidman revealed last year that another season will soon be in the works. The clever script keeps the suspense alive with plenty of unexpected twists. The captivating performances by the talented cast add to the charm of the show.

2) Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017)

A sequel to Top of the Lake, it also stars Elisabeth Moss as the protagonist Detective Robin Griffin. However, the story is set five years later wherein Robin is called in to investigate a death on Bondi Beach. In this season, Robin reunites with her daughter, Mary, whom she had given up for adoption. Nicole Kidman plays Julia Edwards, Mary's adoptive mother.

The season comprises six episodes. The actors do a great job of portraying the complex characters who may look put-together on the surface but are struggling with their own emotional baggage in some way or another.

3) The Undoing (2020)

With only six episodes, this thriller show stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a wealthy therapist living in New York. Her perfectly put-together life is thrown for a loop when her family becomes involved in a murder investigation.

One of the first things that viewers will notice about this show is the striking cinematography that adds to the viewing experience. Both leads, Kidman and Grant, deliver inspired performances that help the viewer connect to the characters and stay immersed in the narrative.

4) Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel, this show stars many known faces including Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, and more. The story is set in a fictional retreat called Tranquillum House owned by Masha Dmitrichenko, portrayed by Nicole Kidman. Nine people gather at the retreat to find some much-needed healing but it soon becomes apparent that things are not as they seem.

Comprising eight episodes, this show thrives thanks to its talented ensemble cast. It is interesting to get to know the well-developed characters and watch them interact and bond with each other. The narrative shines a light on human suffering and finding ways to overcome them.

5) Special Ops: Lioness (2023)

Viewers who enjoy tales of espionage will particularly enjoy this show. In the lead is Laysla De Oliveira who plays Cruz Manuelos, a Force Recon Marine who is recruited for a special program. Her mission is to befriend the daughter of a terrorist financer.

Cruz is aided by Zoe Saldaña who plays Joe, a CIA officer who is in charge of the Lioness program. Nicole Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, a high-ranking official who is also Joe's boss.

This show comprising eight episodes shines in its representation of strong female characters who leave a lasting impression on the viewer. This is complemented by the intelligent dialogue and well-paced narrative that never fails to deliver.

These entertaining shows starring Nicole Kidman showcase the actor's ability to capture the viewer's attention by crafting relatable characters that are essential to the storytelling.