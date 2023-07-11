50 Cent Final Lap Tour India show 2023: How to buy tickets and all you need to know

American hip-hop sensation, 50 Cent, is set to take the stage in Mumbai once again. The renowned artist has announced his upcoming show in the city on November 25 as part of his highly anticipated The Final Lap Tour.

Taking place at the iconic D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, this concert holds special significance as it marks his long-awaited return to India after a hiatus of over 15 years.

The rapper announced the news on his Instagram saying:

“Namaste India, it’s your boy 50. I got fresh news for you. I’m coming to Mumbai, India in November. It’s going down, the Final Lap Tour.”

Tickets and the price for the Mumbai concert are not yet been announced. However, the pre-registration for the tickets is ongoing via Insider.com

The tickets are expected to sell out quickly, with fans eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness the rapper's concert.

50 Cent Indian fans shared their reaction to the India show announcement

Recently, 50 Cent's Indian fans flocked to Twitter to express their reactions to the India show announcement. The majority of them expressed their excitement for the show, while some fans expressed they had a dream of seeing 50 Cent performing.

Anamika Sharma @Anamika30348872

Let's see this

#50CentIndia Excitement levels are picking after 50 cent concert in India

𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 • @_YESIMFUNNYY My dream come true literally 50 cent in india literally so excited to watch him #50CentIndia

Vicky Charan 5 @charan_4510 It's gonna be a legendary concert! Let's party hard and make memories that'll make us smile for years to come!

Vicky Charan 5 @charan_4510 It's gonna be a legendary concert! Let's party hard and make memories that'll make us smile for years to come!

#50CentIndia I'm freaking out, guys! 50 Cent is actually coming to India!

a★ @flyhigh__0

#50CentIndia As the biggest fan of 50 Cent I was waiting for him to come india and finally it's happening

Om Tyagi @superadian

#50CentIndia I always wished to meet 50 cent the legend of rap's world.He is in aamchi Mumbai and I am excited to see him.

pakoda is tired @stressedpakoda

Me: bombay.

People: where in bombay?

Me: Navi Mumbai

People: that’s not bombay.



When 50 cent comes to Navi Mumbai

People: 50Cent to perform in bombay



People: where did you grow up?

Me: bombay.

People: where in bombay?

Me: Navi Mumbai

People: that's not bombay.

When 50 cent comes to Navi Mumbai

People: 50Cent to perform in bombay

The rapper first captivated the Indian audience with his electrifying performance in Mumbai, India back in November 2007.

50 Cent is an American rapper with a Grammy Award win and 14 nominations to his name

50 Cent is an American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur.

In 2003, 50 Cent released his debut album titled Get Rich or Die Tryin. The album catapulted him to stardom. It achieved extraordinary success, selling over 12 million copies globally and propelling him into the limelight. The immense popularity of the album not only showcased his remarkable talent but also garnered widespread recognition from both fans and critics alike.

Get Rich or Die Tryin featured hit singles like In da Club, 21 Questions, and P.I.M.P. The album showcased 50 Cent's unique blend of gritty street lyrics and catchy hooks, solidifying his place in the rap industry. It received critical acclaim and is considered one of the best rap albums of all time.

As for awards, the rapper has received accolades from various prestigious organizations. He has won several Billboard Music Awards, including Artist of the Year, Top Male Artist, and Top Rap Artist. He has also been honored with American Music Awards, BET Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper's achievements extend beyond music. He has ventured into acting, appearing in films like Get Rich or Die Tryin (2005), Home of the Brave (2006), and Southpaw (2015). His portrayal of the character Kanan Stark in the television series Power earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

In addition to his artistic endeavors, he found success as an entrepreneur. He is known for his business ventures, including his stake in Vitamin Water, which earned him a substantial profit when the company was sold to Coca-Cola. He has also launched his own clothing line and fragrance brand.

Overall, his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, propelled him to stardom and solidified his position as one of the most influential and successful artists in the rap industry. His subsequent albums, acting career, and entrepreneurial ventures have further cemented his legacy.

