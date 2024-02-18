7 Best Celine bags to spice up your look this season

Celine bags are considered to be one of the most popular ones in the fashion industry, with their exceptional designs. Each bag is a work of art, with unparalleled quality and elegance, crafted from the finest materials and meticulous attention to detail.

The iconic luggage tote, with its distinct profile and luxurious finish, exemplifies Celine's creative genius and is a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. Similarly, the Belt Bag combines style and functionality to create a fashionable yet functional option for everyday use.

More than just accessories, Celine bags are a symbol of elegance and sophistication, elevating any outfit with a touch of luxury. Whether one prefers classic designs or contemporary styles, Celine offers a bag to suit individual tastes, making a statement that is both timeless and distinctive.

Viral Celine bags of all time

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed down seven of the best Celine bags:

The Triomphe Bag Celine Box Bag Celine Phantom Bag Celine Belt Bag Celine Coque Bag Celine Trapeze Bag Celine AVA Strap Bag

Read More: 7 Best slouchy tote bags that are trending

1) The Triomphe Bag - $4,150

The Triomphe Bag - $4,150 (Image via Revolve)

This ultra-slim and contemporary Celine bag is ideal for those seeking the most desirable designs because it combines luxury and flair. Being one of the best Celine bags, it's roomy and versatile.

Being one of the best Celine bags, it stands out from the crowd due to its exceptionally clean design and striking hardware. This elegant bag elevates one’s party, or casual look with its perfect blend of style, elegance, and perfection. One can easily purchase this bag for $3,300 from Revolve.

2) Celine Box Bag - $1,995

Celine Box Bag - $1,995 (Image via Therealreal.com)

The Box bag is highly valued by Rebag customers due to its unique square design and subtle hardware, which are reminiscent of the Philo era. Despite its 2011 launch and eventual demise in early 2023, it is still a great choice for people looking for everyday bags with a straightforward style.

Owing to its unique multi-sectional design and accordion-style layout, the Box bag provides a compact size that can still accommodate a large number of items. Being one of the best Celine bags, it can easily be purchased for $1,995 from Therealreal.com.

3) Celine Phantom Bag - $3,300

Celine Phantom Bag - $3,300 (Image via Celine)

The "smile" zip detail and top handles that define the Celine Phantom and Luggage bags were introduced by Phoebe Philo during her tenure. The larger of the two designs, the Phantom, made its debut in 2011 and was inspired by Celine's retro suitcase designs from the 1970s.

These purses have come to represent Celine's combination of traditional grace and cutting-edge design. This bag can easily be purchased for $3,300 from Celine.

4) Celine Belt Bag - $2,450

Celine Belt Bag (Image via Celine)

The Celine Belt purse is a striking option for anyone searching for a high-end purse with subtle elegance. This bag, which debuted as part of the Spring 2015 collection, blends minimalist sophistication with a modern design.

This bag is perfect for commuters or people who prefer hands-free ease because it has a handy top handle for easy transfer and a detachable crossbody strap for further versatility.

With its elegant and adaptable style, the Celine Belt Bag is a chic yet useful choice for anybody wishing to elevate their regular wardrobe. This bag can easily be purchased for $2,450 from Celine.com.

5) Celine Coque Bag - $1,600

Celine Coque Bag - $1,600 (Image via Celine)

This leather shoulder bag, which debuted in 2023, exemplifies sophistication, minimalism, and timeless style. Because of its tiny size, it is ideal for transporting supplies on vacation.

The bag's adjustable one-inch-wide strap keeps it lightweight and comfortable to carry, especially when tucked under the palm. The top zipper keeps one’s wallet safe as they run errands or go out for the evening. One can easily purchase this bag for $1,600 from Celine.com.

6) Celine Trapeze Bag - $382.50

Celine Trapeze Bag - $382.50 (Image via The RealReal)

Phoebe Philo's 2010 creation, the Trapeze bag, features recognizable Celine design motifs. Its primary characteristics include an easy-to-use flap clasp and expandable luggage wings for added capacity.

This unique bag is available in small, medium, and large sizes, and it comes in a range of vivid hues and striking two-tone variations made of pony hair, leather, or suede. This bag can easily be purchased for $382.50 from The RealReal.

7) Celine AVA Bag - $2,600

Celine AVA Bag - $2,600 (Image via Celine)

Included in the Fall 2023 collection is the updated Ava Triomphe, a throwback to the Ava silhouette that made its debut in 2020 and gained notoriety among celebrities like Kaia Gerber.

Bold, oversized retro logo hardware has been added to the updated version, giving the design a visually striking focal point. The logo is the focal point of the subdued, nineties-inspired Ava's design.

Being one of the best Celine bags, it comes in traditional leather and canvas with the recognizable Triomphe pattern imprinted on it. One can easily avail this bag for $2,600 from Celine.com.

Conclusion

Celine bags are the ideal finishing touch for every outfit, thanks to their effortless style and versatility. These bags will match one’s style, whether it's casual or beautiful.

Celine's products, from the famous Luggage Tote to the functional Belt Bag, radiate sophistication and exquisite craftsmanship. Getting their hands on one of these bags will only enhance an individual's bag collection.