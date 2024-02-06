7 best films and TV shows starring Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson's Reacher is in the limelight again, with the release of the show's second season. Ritchson's portrayal of the titular character, Jack Reacher, has earned him praise from fans and critics alike.

Alan Ritchson made his acting debut as Aquaman in the hit show Smallville, and slowly gained prominence with his roles in TV shows like Titans and Blue Mountain State. On the movie front, Ritchson has acted in titles like Fast X and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among others.

Here are seven of Alan Ritchson's best works that are sure to leave everyone delighted.

1) Reacher

The Reacher series is based on the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child. The story deals with a retired Military Police Officer, Jack Reacher, who encounters dangerous criminals while on his travels and ends up investigating and solving their crimes.

Alan Ritchson plays the titular character of Jack Reacher in the series, marking one of his most prominent roles. Ritchson is joined by Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, and others.

2) Titans

Titans, based on Teen Titans from DC Comics, tells the story of a group of young superheroes who team up together to fight crime and other dangerous enemies. Led by Batman's former partner, Dick Grayson, the team includes other superheroes like Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, Wonder Girl, and others.

Alan Ritchson played the character of Hawk/Hank Hall, who was one half of the vigilante duo consisting of him and his girlfriend, Dawn. Hawk was one of Ritchson's finest performances, which earned him acclaim until his eventual exit from the show.

The show also stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, and Conor Leslie, among others.

3) Smallville

Smallville tells the story of the DC Comics character Superman in the fictional town of Smallville, before he became the superhero. The show follows Clark Kent as a teenager, including his high school life and friendships as well as his later years and his career at the Daily Planet.

Alan Ritchson made his acting debut on the show as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, essentially launching his acting career. The show also stars Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, Eric Johnson, Sam Jones III, and Allison Mack, among others.

4) The Turkey Bowl

The Turkey Bowl revolves around Patrick Hodges and his high-school friends, who trick him into returning to their hometown on Thanksgiving. They need Patrick's help to win the Turkey Bowl, an unfinished football game between the Butnam Badgers and the Noble Knights that was canceled due to a snowstorm 15 years ago.

Adding to Patrick's worries is his former rival and Knights quarterback Ronnie Best, as well as his former girlfriend, current girlfriend and all of his discarded memories from the past.

Alan Ritchson plays the antagonist, Ronnie Best, in the movie and does so to perfection. He perfectly captures the nuances of the character, especially his vile and cunning ways, his attempts to jeopardize the opposite team, and his jealousy towards Patrick.

The movie also stars Ryan Hansen, Matt Jones, Leah McKendrick, Kristen Hager and others.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows is a sequel to the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. The movie follows the four brothers, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael as they return to fight crime in New York City.

Alan Ritchson voices Raphael, the strongest and most aggressive of the turtle brothers. The role is a perfect example of how Ritchson is not just good at acting, but also knows how to use and modulate his voice in order to play animated characters as well.

The movie also stars Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Laura Linney, Stephen Amell, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, and Pete Ploszek, among others.

6) Above the Shadows

This supernatural romance film tells the story of Holly, who is so affected by her mother's death that she has faded away to a point where she is invisible to the rest of the world. When Holly meets Shayne, a disgraced MMA fighter who is the only one who can see her, her life starts to change.

Alan Ritchson, who plays the character of Shayne, does a remarkable job of exploring the agony that Shayne goes through, as well as the complicated relationship that develops between the leads.

The movie also stars Olivia Thirlby, Jim Gaffigan, Maria Dizzia, Tito Ortiz, David Johansen, and Megan Fox, among others.

7) Blue Mountain State

Blue Mountain State is a sitcom based on a fictional university of the same name and its football team, named the Mountain Goats. The series depicts the typical American college life, including drinking, partying, relationships, college football, and other aspects.

Ritchson plays Kevin "Thad" Castle, the captain of the football team. He does justice to his character by bringing forth the young and abrasive energy of a college senior. The show also stars Darin Brooks, Page Kennedy, Chris Romano, Frankie Shaw, Ed Marinaro, Gabrielle Denise, and others.

Although Alan Ritchson has only started garnering attention recently, the actor has some good roles to his name. Since his acting debut in Smallville, he has played noteworthy characters that are definitely an example of his acting prowess.