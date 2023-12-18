Alan Ritchson as Batman? Internet abuzz with casting rumors

The Internet is busy discussing who James Gunn's DC Universe film Batman: The Brave and the Bold will star as Bruce Wayne going forward. Amidst all this, Alan Ritchson, known for his roles in Reacher, Titans, and the like, expressed his interest in taking on the cape to become vengeance.

The discussion among fans on social media about potential actors to portray the Caped Crusader in a live-action film is probably the source of the casting rumors. Needless to say, these rumors remain just that, rumors, with no official confirmation as of now. However, it's always fun to see actors and fans discuss and engage in these conversations, so let's see what the Reacher star said in response.

Has the internet found its next Batman?

Alan Ritchson (star of Reacher) recently addressed rumors that he was chosen to play Gotham's White Knight in The Brave and the Bold. During a promotion for Reacher season 2, Comic book expert Kevin Smith questioned Alan Ritchson about who would prevail in an encounter between The Dark Knight and his eponymous character. Ritchson also addressed the rumors that he may be playing the caped crusader.

“With all the rumors flying that I’m supposed to be playing Bat-man, how can I knock Bat-man? I would love to play Bat-man," he said.

Per Fortress of Solitude, Kevin called Ritchson's Reacher “Batman without a cape.” To this, the actor said:

"You know, that is a great analogy, actually. But I mean, Bat-man has got like a cave, and Reacher doesn’t even have a house. He’s got a toothbrush. So, I think Batman has got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman’s cooler.”

“But I mean, Reacher would be harder to go down in a fight. Just him and his toothbrush, and Batman ebe like, 'Damn, he’s holding on. It’s been 30 minutes.' So, it would be fun." Alan added.

Ritchson as Bruce Wayne is, in the opinion of the internet, an intriguing choice. As fans may know, Ritchson has already portrayed two live-action DC superheroes - Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, in the Smallville TV series and Hawk in the Titans TV series.

The Brave and the Bold, which James Gunn is helming, is expected to bring the character back to life for the DCU, though the film is still in its very early stages of production and does not yet have a script. One of the numerous Robins in the Dark Knight's past, Damian Wayne, is the Dark Knight's son, and the character's connection with him will be explored in the upcoming film.

Fans can watch Alan Ritchson in action as Jack Reacher, but only time will tell if he gets the role of Gotham's son in Gunn's universe. Reacher's second season is presently airing, and viewers may catch season 2's first three episodes on Prime Video. Fresh episodes are released every Friday.