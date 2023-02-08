The Brave and the Bold: 7 actors who could play Damian Wayne in the DCU

James Gunn announced a Batman and Robin (Damian Wayne) film called The Brave and The Bold at the DC Burbank Event on January 31, 2023. The film will be inspired by Grant Morrison's Batman comic that ran from 2006 to 2013.

As mentioned by Gunn at the event, The Brave and The Bold is the story of a father and son that focuses on DCU's Bruce Wayne (Batman) and his son Damian Wayne who will be DCU's Robin. Gunn also mentioned that Damian Wayne was his favorite Robin and that the film would showcase the start of the Bat family in Gunn's DCU.

Damian Wayne, in the comics, is not only a trained assassin but he even possesses an obnoxious, rude, and arrogant personality. As such, portraying him requires a lot of range and talent. Here are some talented actors who could portray Damian in the DCU.

Disclaimer: This listicle solely reflects the author's views and is subjective in nature.

Noah Jupe, Jacob Tremblay, and five other actors who could play Damian Wayne in the DCU

1) Aidan Gallagher

Aidan Gallagher could essay Damian Wayne (Images via iMDb/[email protected])

Aidan Gallagher is the most popular choice by fans to portray Damian Wayne, according to mycast.io. Gallagher is best known for his roles as Number Five in Netflix's hit series, The Umbrella Academy, and Nicky Harper in Nickelodeon's comedy series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

Gallagher's performance in The Umbrella Academy has shown that he has the acting range necessary to play Damian in James Gunn's DCU. Much like Damian Wayne, Five is also rude, obnoxious, and arrogant.

2) David Mazouz

David Mazouz in Gotham (Image via DC/Warner Bros Television)

David Mazouz is another actor who can essay the role of Damian in the DCU. Mazouz is no stranger to a DC role as he portrayed a young Bruce Wayne in Fox's Batman prequel series Gotham from 2014-2019. He is also known for his critically acclaimed guest role in the Fox TV series Touch.

The actor has the looks required to portray Damian and even has the acting range and chops required to play the character. This was quite obvious from the way that he portrayed the characters of a tortured Bruce Wayne in Gotham, and the eerie and troubled Jake Bohm in Touch.

3) Bodhi Sabongui

Bodhi Sabongui in The Baby-Sitters Club (Image via Netflix)

Bodhi Sabongui is no stranger when it comes to portraying DC characters. He has portrayed Behran Tomaz in DC's Legends of Tomorrow and most recently Amon in 2022's Black Adam. In the latter, Sabongui showed some great acting potential that was wasted by the film's lackluster writing. He has also appeared in shows such as The Baby-Sitters Club and A Million Little Things.

Sabongui's acting potential can however be utilized better in the DCU if he is given the role of Damian Wayne. Not only does he have the acting potential for Damian, he also has the looks required to play the character.

4) Noah Jupe

Noah Jupe (Image via iMDb)

Noah Jupe is best known for his roles as Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place parts one and two and as a young Otis Lort in Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy. Jupe wowed movie-goers via his marvelous performance as a young Otis, for which he won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor. Jupe has also appeared in films such as Wonder and Ford v Ferrari.

Jupe's amazing performance in Honey Boy makes him a strong candidate for the role of Damian Wayne. Playing Damian in DCU can not only help bring him and his acting talent to a wider audience but can also give him a career boost in Hollywood.

5) Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay (Image via iMDb)

Jacob Tremblay has made a name for himself in Hollywood via his performances in groundbreaking films like Room, Wonder, and Mike Flanagan's Before I Wake. Through these performances, Tremblay has shown that he has an amazing acting range and potential that is required for the role of Damian Wayne in the DCU.

Interestingly, Tremblay has voiced Damian in the Harley Quinn animated series. If he bags the role of Damian, Tremblay could not only explore his already amazing acting range but also just like Jupe, he could also get a career boost in Hollywood.

6) Roman Griffin Davis

Roman Griffin Davis (Image via iMDb)

As of now, Griffin Davis is only known for his marvelous performance as the titular character of Jojo Betzler in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit. The role also earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

As Betzler, Griffin Davis has shown a rebellious personality that mirrors Damian Wayne's in the comics. This automatically makes him a decent candidate for the role of Damian in the DCU.

7) Zain Al Rafeea

Zain Al Rafeea (Images via iMDb/Mooz Films)

Zain Al Rafeea is yet to make his Hollywood debut, but he is known by ardent cinephiles for his role of Zain El Hajj in the Lebanese film Capernaum. The film bagged a nomination in the 91st Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. Zain's critically acclaimed performance in Capernaum shows that he has the acting potential necessary to play Damian Wayne.

In addition to his acting potential, Rafeea also has the look necessary to play Damian in the DCU. If he gets the role of Damian Wayne, he could get quite a leg up in Hollywood, which could help him achieve stardom and some greater roles.

As of writing this article, no other information about the film or the actor essaying the role was made available.

Poll : 0 votes