Reacher season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reacher season 2 episode 4, titled “A Night at the Symphony,” will air on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 5 pm PT. on Amazon Prime Video. It is anticipated that the upcoming episode will run for around 50 minutes, which fits in with the runtime for the rest of the episodes.

Eight episodes are planned for Reacher's second season, with a total of four episodes to go after the fourth airs. Fans can expect more drama and action in tune with the show's signature.

Reacher season 2 episode 4 release date and timings for all regions

"A Night at the Symphony" will premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, as previously indicated. Reacher season 2 episode 4's release time changes per the time zones in which you are situated. The dates and times mentioned below reflect these variations for each region:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, December 21, 2023 5 pm Central Time Thursday, December 21, 2023 7 pm Eastern Time Thursday, December 21, 2023 8 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 22, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Friday, December 22, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, December 22, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, December 22, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 22, 2023 9 am

Where can you watch Reacher season 2 episode 4?

Since Reacher is an Amazon Prime original, it may be streamed in the US and the UK on that platform. The Alan Ritchson-starring series is thus only available to stream via Prime Video, where a $139.99 annual membership is required. The subscription service is also available to non-subscribers on the streaming platform for as little as $8.99 per month.

What happened in the previous episode of Reacher?

After getting an emergency call from an old acquaintance, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Jack Reacher (Ritchson) shows up in New York to learn about the unexplained murder of Calvin Franz, one of their former coworkers in the 110th Special Investigations Unit.

The duo then reunites with David O'Donnell and Karla Dixon, two other ex-unit members; they travel to Atlantic City in an attempt to locate Sanchez and Orozco, who were also part of their squad but have vanished. After learning they have also been slain, they investigate and find a dubious company named New Age Technologies.

What to expect from Reacher season 2 episode 4? (Speculative)

Reacher season 2 episode 4 might reveal that Swan is affiliated with New Age Technologies. It's implied that the soldier could have crossed over to the dark side because they can't find him. Though there's also another possibility one cannot completely rule out: that Swan might have collaborated with Franz to foil a terror scheme.

O'Donnell's passing is something else that is hinted at throughout the season. The focus of the show has been mostly on developing O'Donnell's character and emphasizing his family life. By episode 4, or perhaps even the penultimate episode, viewers may have to prepare to say goodbye to O'Donnell.

In the second season of Reacher, our titular character, a private investigator, returns to look into the unexplained killings of his former unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. The eleventh book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble, serves as the basis for the current season.

While waiting for Reacher season 2 episode 4, fans may watch the complete first season on Amazon Prime Video.