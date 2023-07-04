7 best Seinfeld moments, ranked

The legendary sitcom Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998, is considered one of the best comedy TV series. Besides, the show has had a lasting impression on popular culture due to its incredibly humorous writing, relatable characters, and iconic jokes. Its ability to turn seemingly everyday moments into hilarious scenes inspired many comedy shows to come, some of which turned out to become iconic themselves, just like the popular sitcom FRIENDS.

While we reminisce over our favorite moments from the show, it is worth ranking the top seven Seinfeld scenes that have kept us laughing long after the show's cancellation. These comic moments, which range from George saving a whale to the Soup Nazi, have grown famous for their genius punchlines and perfect comedic timing.

The Junior Mints and 6 other Seinfeld moments that have the power to make us laugh out loud forever

7) The Soup Nazi

In one of Seinfeld's most well-known episodes, The Soup Nazi, which comes in season 7 of the show, viewers were introduced to a character whose soup was so excellent that he ruled over it like a dictator. This episode propelled actor Larry Thomas to fame, and the role is one of the most popular he has ever played.

This episode demonstrates the Soup Nazi's odd and rigid business practices, which include expecting his clients to behave impeccably. This episode is a comedic gem, from his slogan, "No soup for you!" to the comical expressions on the characters' faces as they comply with the intricate restrictions. Moreover, the iconic slogan has been referred to innumerable times, and there's a good chance you've heard someone say it in person or in a movie or TV show at least once.

6) The Junior Mints

In this hilarious scene, Jerry and Kramer are in an operating room and are watching a surgery. The latter is munching on Junior Mints when he unintentionally drops one into the patient's exposed internal organs. The subsequent scene, which portrays the surgeon talking about the patient's perfect recovery due to "something beyond science," unknowingly referring to the Junior Mint, is pure comedic gold.

The ridiculousness of the circumstance combined with Jerry and Kramer's terrified emotions results in the ideal fusion of physical and circumstantial humor. The show's distinct sense of humor is embodied in this moment, which has grown to be quite famous.

5) Elaine's Dance

Elaine's Dance in season 8 episode 4 of the show is a perfect illustration of Seinfeld's dexterity in portraying physical comedy. It is also one of the most iconic physical comedy scenes of all time, and the episode is even titled Little Kicks after Elaine's quirky dance moves.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the role of Elaine, does her classic dance performance at a workplace party in this episode. Her clumsy whirls, erratic arm movements with her thumbs sticking out, and baffling kicks are a comical sight to behold.

This episode is made even funnier by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' superb comic timing and dedication to the role. As it is now, Elaine's dance has established itself as a timeless popular reference and serves as a reminder of how Seinfeld finds humor in the mundane.

4) Not that there's anything wrong with that

Seinfeld was praised for breaking down barriers and addressing societal taboos, frequently with hilarious results. The episode titled The Outing from season 4, in which Jerry and George are accidentally outed as a couple by an NYU reporter, effectively tackles the subject of homosexuality.

The scene takes place in Jerry's apartment when the reporter comes to take his interview, and George is just hanging out as usual. Every dialog from their conversation reinforces the notion in the reporter's mind that they are indeed a gay couple. When she asks them whether they are gay, the duo instantly denies it and subsequently says, "not that there's anything wrong with that."

The repeated line throughout the entire episode quickly became a catchphrase, enabling the show to handle a sensitive topic while still offering plenty of laughs. This sequence, which epitomises Seinfeld's ability to tackle delicate subjects with humor, will always stand out in the series' history.

3) The Chinese Restaurant

The episode titled The Chinese Restaurant in season 2 deviates from the conventional sitcom formula by taking place entirely in a restaurant's waiting area. The interminable wait for a table for Jerry, George, and Elaine results in a sequence of humorous incidents.

The iconic phrase "we live in a society" was picked up from this scene and turned into a popular meme. The phrase was used by George after he got frustrated because a woman in the restaurant skips ahead of him to use the payphone after he waited for a long time for the man before him to finish his call.

The scene's genius rests in its capacity to make light of the absurdity and annoyance of everyday circumstances. This episode is a fan favorite as it showcases Seinfeld's distinctive brand of comedy because of the smart phrases, perfectly placed punchlines, and relatable situations.

2) Kramer is out of the contest

The popularity of the show depended considerably on Kramer's unusual behavior and outlandish attitude. In the episode The Contest, the group places a wager to see who can go for the most time without masturbation.

The best scene unfolds when Jerry, George, and Kramer see a n*ked woman from the window of Jerry's apartment. Kramer runs out and comes back a minute later, slamming the money on the table and saying the most iconic lines, "I'm out." The other characters are taken aback by Kramer's ultimate admittance that he has lost the competition.

A hilarious scene is produced by the physical comedy of Michael Richards and the surprised expressions on the faces of Jerry, Elaine, and George. Kramer's admission gives the plot an unexpected turn, demonstrating the show's capacity to amuse and surprise viewers. This episode is widely regarded as the best of the series.

1) George Saves a Whale

The number one spot for the best moment in the whole of Seinfeld has to be this one from season 5. In the episode titled The Marine Biologist, George Costanza, an impulsive and frequently foolish character, finds himself in a comical circumstance.

George pretends to be a marine biologist to impress a woman, but his deception results in an unanticipated run-in with a beached whale. The episode's high point is George's account of his fumbling attempts to preserve the creature and his final diatribe with the golf ball in his hand. This moment serves as an unforgettable and humorous climax while showcasing George's humorously accentuated personality qualities.

Seinfeld is a timeless classic, which can be rewatched over and over again with a guaranteed dose of laughter. These scenes are just some of the many that continue to entertain millions of people even today. With their flawless fusion of intelligent writing, skillful performances, and ageless humour, they have cemented Seinfeld's status as a true comedy classic on television.

