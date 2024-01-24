Skechers walking shoes are as popular as their running counterparts because they imbibe the GO-WALK technology and intricate design that the American brand is known for.

One of the reasons why Skechers has become a household name amongst athletes, sneakerheads, and fashion-forward individuals, is due to its collection of walking shoes that are time-tested and trusted.

The performance-driven kicks are known for their bold and exquisite designs and the optimum amount of comfort and cushioning they provide to the feet.

With notable mentions like the go-walk massage fit slip-ons, the arch fit 2.0 Delara, and the max walker-Augustus sneakers, the American footwear brand has an array of walking sneakers to make heads turn this year.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best Skechers walking shoes to avail in 2024.

7 Best Skechers walking shoes to avail in 2024

1. The Go-Walk Massage fit slip-on

The Go-Walk Massage fit slip-on (Image via Skechers)

The low-top sneakers feature an upper crafted from a combo of breathable greyish mesh fabric, coupled with a whitish stretchable synthetic material constructed at the counter heel allowing for seamless wearing and removal. The greyish upper feature highlights neon green hues visible on the side, eyelets, tongue, and insole.

Also, the build of the mesh outer offers lightweight, with the cushioned midsole providing comfort, while the chunky rubber sole enhances stability.

The slip-on sneakers are priced at $120 on the brand's website.

2. The Arch Fit 2.0-Delara

The Arch Fit 2.0-Delara (Image via Skechers)

These vegan shoes come in a laid-back design that features a black mesh material that dresses the upper. It is colorfully contrasted by the white detailing embossed on the side and insole of the footwear, giving a versatile appeal. The insole features an arch support system that enables different foot shapes to fit into the shoes comfortably, while the sturdy black rubber outsole offers grip and traction control.

These walking shoes are priced at $95 on the brand's website.

3. The Flex-Relish walking shoes

The Flex-Relish walking shoes (Image via Skechers)

Just like every other shoe from the go-walk series, these walking shoes are enveloped in a reddish mesh and synthetic material that sits on top of the white high-rise platform rubber outsole of about 2 inches high. It not only strikes out a contrast against the reddish upper but promotes balance and stability, while the insole features a memory card foam that offers cushioning and comfort.

These Skechers walking shoes are priced at $75 on the brand's website.

4. The Max Walker-Augustus sneakers

The Max Walker-Augustus sneakers (Image via Skechers)

The design of these Sporty kicks is an embodiment of style and functionality, featuring a primarily whitish mesh upper, with grey, black, and blue accentuations on the side, tongue, collar, and padded heel tab. The collaborative effort of the Goodyear tire and rubber company can be seen in the exaggerated rubber sole that assists with traction. On the other hand, the Goga mat insole offers extra cushioning and is lightweight.

These Skechers walking shoes are priced at $95 on the brand's website.

5. The Speed Walker walking shoes

The Speed Walker walking shoes (Image via Skechers)

These men's shoes feature a neon green colored mesh fabric, highlighted by the white laces, alongside the black detailing visible on the side, eyelets, tongue, and lugged outsole. The sneakers feature brand detailing like the brand's popular "S" logo embedded in a black hue on the side, with the "speed walker" lettering embossed on the whitish sole.

These Skechers walking shoes are priced at $150 on the brand's website.

6. Go walk 7-The constructed sneakers

The Go walk 7-The constructed sneakers (Image via Skechers)

The design of these low-cut shoes pays homage to classic sneaker silhouettes, blended with modern elements. The sneakers feature a two-toned upper of black and red mesh materials, with visible white accents on the tongue, side, and sole.

These Skechers walking shoes are priced at $85 on the brand's website.

7. The Arch Fit-Grand Select sneakers

The Arch Fit-Grand Select sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These vintage-inspired kicks feature a stretchable brownish mesh material, which aids arch support, paired with tonal laces, ensuring an adjustable fit.

In contrast to the brownish colorway of the upper, a creamy-toned multi-directional lugged rubber outsole is constructed, providing grip and traction on various surfaces.

These retro-inspired sneakers are priced at $95 on the brand's website.

These Skechers walking shoes are the best companions for long walks and an active lifestyle.