7 cheapest Skechers sneakers for men in 2024

Skechers sneakers for men are wardrobe staples for fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads because they are comfortable and stylish at the same time. The multi- billion-dollar footwear company, Skechers, has created a name for itself amongst athletes and sneakerheads, as a result of its stylish and performance-driven sneakers.

Over the years, this Californian brand has not only prioritized comfort but has also taken cognizance of affordability in its series of sneakers tailored for men.

Just as it has been since the brand's foray into the footwear industry in 1992, it also offers in 2024 a variety of pocket-friendly sneakers including the Bounder 2.0 Baltimore, the Summits trainers, the go neutral altitude-marble sneakers, and others.

50124 and 6 other most affordable Skechers sneakers for men in 2024

1. The 50124 sneakers

The 50124 sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These athletic-built shoes feature an upper crafted from mesh fabric in blue hue coupled with a dark blue leather material that overlays the front of the sneakers to the counter heel. A black synthetic material also runs from the toe box to slightly below the counter heel.

Also, more grey detailing can be seen on the padded tongue, laced closure, and dichromatic-colored rubber Sole.

The 50124 sneakers are priced at 55 US dollars on Amazon.

2. The Go-walk 6 athletic shoes

The Go-walk 6 athletic shoes (Image via Amazon)

These slip-on sneakers are dressed in a stretchable synthetic fabric, in a navy hue, that encloses the upper, featuring accents like the tonal blue dots on the side, the orange highlights visible on the tongue, outsole, insole, and padded heel tab.

The black rubber midsole and white outsole complement the colorway of the upper, providing cushioning and stability, respectively.

These slip-on sneakers are some of the cheapest Skechers sneakers for men and priced at 51 US dollars on Amazon.

3. The Afterburn reprint shoes

The Afterburn reprint shoes (Image via Amazon)

These men's kicks feature a white leather fabric that envelopes the upper, contrasted by the black accentuations on the side, counter-heel, and sole, alongside the navy-blue accents of the synthetic lining that climbs to the collar and heel tab.

The brand logo is embedded in black hue on the side, with the brand name embossed in white hue on the tongue and insole.

These shoes are priced at 48 US dollars on Amazon.

4. The Gowalk Arch fit-grand select sneakers

The Gowalk Arch fit-grand select sneakers (Image via Amazon)

The design of these low-cut shoes features a black mesh material that allows for ventilation, complemented with patches of a greyish leather fabric at the toe bumper, side, and counter heel.

The multicolored design of the sneakers is promoted with the orange-colored collar and heel tab, the yellow insole, and the off-white hue of the sole.

Additionally, these kicks also feature a cushioned footbed that provides a soft feel to the feet and also offers arch support.

These walking shoes are priced at 46 US dollars on Amazon.

5. The Altitude-marble sneakers

The Altitude-marble sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These running shoes are dressed in a black breathable mesh material, with overlays of tonal black leather fabric. The black base is colorfully highlighted by the orange color highlights on the eyelets, the "s" logo on the side, the strap incorporated on the counter heel, and the outsole.

These budget-friendly Skechers sneakers for men are priced at 44 US dollars on Amazon.

6. The Summit trainers

The Summit trainers (Image via Amazon)

These athletic-inspired shoes feature an outer design from a textile material, in a black hue, coupled with a greyish tongue, while the greyish-white colored rubber Sole completes the laid-back color scheme of the shoes, likewise providing traction and grip control.

These Skechers sneakers for men are priced at 42 US dollars on Amazon.

7. The Bounder 2.0 Balmore sneakers

The Bounder 2.0 Balmore sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These vegan kicks are built from a brownish stretch-knit fabric, paired with a matching elastic strap that allows for easy slip-in of feet.

Also, the padded heel tab and pull tab features assist in providing comfort to the ankle area, and enabling removal of feet, while the creamy-toned sole helps in maintaining stability.

These Skechers sneakers for men are priced at 38 US dollars on Amazon.

These are some of the cheapest Skechers sneakers for men available and are essentially lucky finds. Shop them before they sell out!