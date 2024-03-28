7-Eleven Hot Dog Flavored Sparkling Water: Flavors explored as suspicious April Fool's release date emerges

7-Eleven has recently announced a new lineup of products with different flavors. The latest entries are the result of a collaboration with a beverage company, Miracle Seltzer. It includes the Hot Dog flavored sparkling water, which is trending in the headlines for its release date, which was revealed to be April 1, 2024, which also marks April Fool's Day.

The Hot Dog flavor is the one that the public is eagerly waiting to check on and an Instagram post related to the same was shared by 7-Eleven which reads:

"We made a thing. Drop a [hot dog emoji] in the comments if you're bold enough to try it."

The comments section of the post was flooded with reactions where one of them addressed the release date, saying that the company was possibly trying to make everyone an April Fool. The store chain replied by saying that the date had nothing to do with the new flavor.

Meanwhile, further details are currently awaited regarding the availability of the hot dog-flavored sparkling water.

7-Eleven's upcoming product leads to excitement among public: Hot Dog flavor details explored

Expand Tweet

On March 27, 2024, 7-Eleven disclosed on their official website that they were launching seven different flavors of sparkling water. The flavors also include hot dog alongside lemon lime, green apple, and sweet orange. Further details on the availability of the new products are yet to be revealed.

They mentioned the Hot Dog flavor, saying that it was a "twist" and further elaborated by adding:

"The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven's iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard instead."

Speaking on the Hot Dog flavor, the company's Executive Vice President Marissa Jarratt said that they were trying something new in "flavor innovation." She continued by saying that the new lineup will manage to impress the customers and they were excited to offer it as soon as possible.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the product's release date has led to a lot of debate since it falls on April Fool's Day. A similar thing has happened in the past where 7-Eleven announced the release of a product called Tiny Gulp on April 1, 2022. The product was priced at 7 cents but it was never released at the market.

Other Senior officials have also expressed their excitement for the new flavors. This includes the co-founder and creative director for Miracle Seltzer, Jason Wright, who said that they are trying to give tough competition in the beverage market with the products.

He further stated:

"By infusing elements of design, fashion and art into each and every sip, we bring consumers along on a journey through flavor and creativity."

Expand Tweet

Until the Hot Dog flavor arrives in different stores, people can try the remaining ones at some selected outlets. The press release additionally states that the other three flavors can be delivered directly to the doorstep in 30 minutes and customers can check the movement of the order in the 7NOW delivery app.

7-Eleven is one of the largest store franchises and has been operating more than 80,000 stores around the world. They have a huge lineup of products such as energy drinks, coffee, fresh fruits, and more.